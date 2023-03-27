GPT-4 Is Just the Tip Of the Imminent AI Revolution: Sam Altman

One of the biggest and most notable names in the 21st century is OpenAI's founder Sam Altman. An ordinary man wouldn't have known that Altman existed back in February 2022. However, now? He's the poster boy of Artificial Intelligence to this generation.

"I think there is a world market for maybe five computers," said Thomas Watson back in 1943, who was the then President of IBM, one of the biggest tech giants to exist, then and now. However, he couldn't be any further from the truth.

Cut to 1977, Ken Olsen made the infamous statement, "There is no reason for any individual to have a computer in his home." While this statement was targeted at talking about powerful central computers that controlled every aspect of the human household and has often been debated in the wrong context, he, as well, couldn't have been further from the truth.

The truth is you can make predictions by analyzing massive datasets of the past and bet on immediate technologies to change the world, but you will never be able to predict the future. At least the future is destined to take place.

Having developed DALL-E, Jukebox, and ChatGPT, Altman and OpenAI's newest creation is GPT 4, a multimodal system which accepts both image and text to provide textual outputs. The world is talking and discussing ChatGPT, be it for good or bad, but one cannot deny that it's changed the world forever.

In a podcast with Lex Fridman, Altman talks about the challenges and future of AI and GPT models. However, one thing is clearly stated by him- you cannot foresee the future.

"(GPT4) is a system that will look back and say it was a very early AI. It is slow, it is buggy, and it does not do a lot of things very well, but neither did the very earliest computers, and they still pointed to a path that is going to be really important in our lives even if it took a few decades," said Altman in the podcast titled "Sam Altman: OpenAI CEO on GPT-4, ChatGPT, and the future of AI."

He hopes to have GPT and its models be recognized as a reasoning engine rather than just as a database. "Scholars, experts, and armchair quarterbacks on Twitter would say no, you are misusing the word. But I think most people who have used this system would say, 'ok, it's doing something in this direction'."

On March 23, OpenAI rolled up its plugins for ChatGPT to understand real-world use, image and challenges on safety and alignment.

While Altman knows GPT-4 is a supreme, one-of-a-kind technology, it has its fair share of humbling instances. "Counting characters, counting words, is something that is hard for these models to do the way they are architected," he shares.

The political bias and factual errors (or hallucinations) are some of the other things ChatGPT has been scrutinized for. And considering it is open to the public, all its deep imperfections are there to be lashed out at, "I want to be clear, I do not think we have yet discovered a way to align a super powerful system. We have something that works for our current scale." It's all been accused of struggling with ideas and recognizing and admitting its mistake while knowing it does not fully mean it.

"I think we should all just might be in awe of how amazing it is to even predict to this current level," he shares. Altman deems progress as continual exponential. "It's not like we could say here was the moment where AI went from not happening to happening…If I had to pick some moment from what we have seen so far, I'll sort of pick ChatGPT," he shared.