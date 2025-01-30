Healthy Food Brand Salad Days Raises INR 30 Cr Series A Funding from V3 Ventures and CAAF

With the fresh funds, the Gurugram-based brand aims to drive omnichannel expansion, open new stores, enhance technology, acquire talent, boost marketing, explore sales channels, innovate menus, and maintain profitability.

Healthy food brand Salad Days announced that it has secured INR 30 crore in a Series A funding round co-led by V3 Ventures and Client Associates Alternate Fund (CAAF). This milestone marks the company's first institutional funding round after operating profitably as a bootstrapped venture for over a decade.

The newly raised capital will fuel Salad Days' ambitious plans for omnichannel expansion and strengthening its operational capabilities. Key areas of investment include the opening of new stores, enhancement of technological infrastructure, talent acquisition, and elevated marketing initiatives.

Additionally, the brand aims to explore new sales channels and innovate its menu while maintaining a strong focus on profitability and customer retention. Basic Roots Consulting, led by Arindam Basu and Sonal Biyani, served as the exclusive advisors for the transaction.

Varun Madan, Founder and CEO of Salad Days, said, "Having built Salad Days on a foundation of customer trust for over a decade, this funding marks an exciting new chapter in our mission to make nutritious eating accessible to all Indians. As India's healthy food market expands rapidly, projected to reach USD 30 billion by 2026, we're uniquely positioned to cater to the growing demand for healthy and wholesome meals at affordable price points."

"These fresh funds will enable us to further scale our impact significantly. We're focused on strategic expansion across all dimensions—from expanding our footprint to strengthening our team and enriching our menu. We will continue to innovate our offerings while maintaining the quality and consistency that our customers trust us for," he added.

Founded in 2014 by Varun Madan, Salad Days operates through a network of 25 cloud kitchens, with 12 outlets in Delhi-NCR, 9 in Bengaluru, and 4 in Mumbai. The brand's extensive menu goes beyond salads to include grain bowls, sandwiches, pita pockets, oatmeal bowls, soups, cold-pressed juices, smoothies, and desserts.

Customers can access Salad Days' offerings through its website, centralised phone lines, and major food aggregators such as Swiggy, Zomato, and ONDC.

Arjun Vaidya, Co-founder and Managing Partner at V3 Ventures, stated, "At V3 Ventures, we actively seek businesses that combine strong fundamentals with scalable growth potential. India is changing the way we eat, and Salad Days caters to this new theme perfectly. Their journey of bootstrapped profitability and market creation for over a decade demonstrates that they have the right platform to see serious scale from here."

Demonstrating its commitment to quality and sustainability, Salad Days operates an organic farm in Vasant Kunj, where it grows fresh produce for its menu. This investment in the supply chain ensures a greater understanding of raw material quality and supports the brand's dedication to delivering premium, wholesome meals.