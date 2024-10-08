Get All Access for $5/mo

Hero Motors Withdraws INR 900 Crore IPO Plans Hero Motors intended to raise INR 500 crore through a fresh equity issuance, while the remaining INR 400 crore was planned to be raised via an offer for sale (OFS) by the company's promoters.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Hero Motors, a key player in the auto-components industry and part of the Hero Motors Company (HMC) Group, has withdrawn its INR 900 crore IPO (initial public offering) plans. This move was revealed in an update to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday. The company had originally filed its DRHP (draft red herring prospectus) in August, seeking approval to go public.

According to the draft papers, Hero Motors intended to raise INR 500 crore through a fresh equity issuance, while the remaining INR 400 crore was planned to be raised via an offer for sale (OFS) by the company's promoters. The OFS segment was divided among key stakeholders, including O P Munjal Holdings, which planned to offload shares worth INR 250 crore, and Bhagyoday Investments and Hero Cycles, each looking to sell shares valued at INR 75 crore.

The fresh issue's proceeds were earmarked for critical company operations, including debt repayment and investment in expanding the company's manufacturing capacity. Specifically, the funds would have been used to purchase new equipment for its facility in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. This expansion was seen as a strategic move to enhance production capabilities and strengthen Hero Motors' position in the competitive auto-components sector.

Despite the promising outline for future growth, the company's decision to withdraw the IPO remains unexplained. No further details regarding the reasons behind this abrupt decision were provided.

The withdrawal comes after months of preparation, with ICICI Securities Ltd., DAM Capital Advisors Ltd. and JM Financial Ltd. serving as the lead bookrunners for the proposed IPO, and KFin Technologies Ltd. acting as the registrar.

Hero Motors boasts a diverse product portfolio, encompassing electric and non-electric powertrains for various vehicle segments, including two-wheelers, e-bikes, off-road vehicles, electric and hybrid cars, and heavy-duty vehicles. As the company puts its initial public offering (IPO) plans on hold, industry analysts are eagerly awaiting updates on its future funding strategies and potential alternative capital-raising plans. This shift may have significant implications for Hero Motors' long-term growth ambitions and market competitiveness.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

How Digital Payments Are Transforming the Indian Festive Season Shopping

The festive season sales have reflected an extraordinary rise in consumer spending, with early estimates suggesting that sales from September 26th to 28th alone crossed INR 26,500 crore

By Aditya Pran Mahanta
Side Hustle

Mom's Side Hustle Started With a Facebook Page. Now It Makes More Than $1 Million a Year: 'Don't Overthink.'

Karen Frederick, 43, wanted to establish a fulfilling, home-based career.

By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

Startup Community Grieves the Sudden Demise of Rohan Malhotra, Beloved Leader of Good Capital

From HSBC intern to Good Capital's Managing Partner, Rohan Malhotra's journey spans co-founding Investopad and advising AngelList India, showcasing his expertise in fostering startups and driving innovation.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

LLMs, Enterprise Adoption and Accountability to Fuel India's AI Ambition

As the country aspires to become an AI hub, the technology is expected to add around USD 450-500 billion by 2025 and USD 967 billion by 2035 to the Indian economy according to a TeamLease report

By Paromita Gupta
By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

Anil Ambani-Led Reliance Power and Reliance Infra Secure INR 17,600 Cr; Plan INR 6,000 Cr QIP to Bolster Financial Strength

The long-term bonds issued by Reliance Group, which are raised through stock or equity-linked bonds, will provide the group companies with the growth capital they need to pursue their expansion goals.

By Entrepreneur Staff