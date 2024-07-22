With this seed funding, Umwelt.Ai is poised to further its mission of revolutionising HR technology and employee experience management, making a significant impact on organisations globally.

HR technology platform Umwelt.Ai has raised USD 125K in seed round from Upekkha, an AI SaaS Fund, and Accelerator.

With the raised funding, Umwelt.Ai is aimed at expanding its global footprint and delivering impactful solutions to organisations across various industries.

Launched in 2023 by Vishal Chopra, Umwelt.Ai offers an advanced people analytics and employee experience solution designed to surpass traditional HR methods.

Vishal Chopra, CEO and founder of Umwelt.Ai, said, "Our platform is designed to bridge the gap between employee expectations and organisational realities, enabling companies to unlock their workforce's full potential."

By leveraging artificial intelligence and data science, Umwelt.Ai helps organisations improve their Employee Net Promoter Score (ENPS) and response rates, fostering a more engaged workforce.

The Faridabad-based startup claims to use chatBot technology, behavioral science, and advanced analytics to give CEOs and HR directors the ability to receive, evaluate, and act upon employee feedback in real-time. The technology tracks metrics like engagement, mood, and attrition risk, enabling businesses to handle problems before they get out of hand. It has decreased early attrition rates through predictive analytics, which has enhanced personnel retention and resulted in cost savings.

Organisations using Umwelt.Ai, including Quess Corp, Vero Moda, Jack & Jones, Foundit, and Allsec BPO, have reported significant enhancements in their ENPS and overall employee engagement.