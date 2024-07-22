Get All Access for $5/mo

HRtech Startup Umwelt.Ai Gains USD 125K Seed Funding from Upekkha With this seed funding, Umwelt.Ai is poised to further its mission of revolutionising HR technology and employee experience management, making a significant impact on organisations globally.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Vishal Chopra, CEO and founder of Umwelt.Ai

HR technology platform Umwelt.Ai has raised USD 125K in seed round from Upekkha, an AI SaaS Fund, and Accelerator.

With the raised funding, Umwelt.Ai is aimed at expanding its global footprint and delivering impactful solutions to organisations across various industries.

Launched in 2023 by Vishal Chopra, Umwelt.Ai offers an advanced people analytics and employee experience solution designed to surpass traditional HR methods.

Vishal Chopra, CEO and founder of Umwelt.Ai, said, "Our platform is designed to bridge the gap between employee expectations and organisational realities, enabling companies to unlock their workforce's full potential."

By leveraging artificial intelligence and data science, Umwelt.Ai helps organisations improve their Employee Net Promoter Score (ENPS) and response rates, fostering a more engaged workforce.

The Faridabad-based startup claims to use chatBot technology, behavioral science, and advanced analytics to give CEOs and HR directors the ability to receive, evaluate, and act upon employee feedback in real-time. The technology tracks metrics like engagement, mood, and attrition risk, enabling businesses to handle problems before they get out of hand. It has decreased early attrition rates through predictive analytics, which has enhanced personnel retention and resulted in cost savings.

Organisations using Umwelt.Ai, including Quess Corp, Vero Moda, Jack & Jones, Foundit, and Allsec BPO, have reported significant enhancements in their ENPS and overall employee engagement.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Incuspaze Secures USD 8 Mn in Maiden Funding to Expand Workspace Solutions

The raised capital will beef up Incuspaze's capabilities to provide top-tier workspace solutions to enterprises, MSMEs, and startups.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Franchise

Four Takeaways for the Franchise Industry From My Time at the Republican National Convention

Matt Haller, President and CEO of the IFA, says the stakes are high for franchisors and franchisees in the upcoming presidential election.

By Matt Haller
Entrepreneurs

This Unique Social Startup Helps in Offsetting Carbon Footprint

Verdoo, a free online tool, helps consumers fight climate change through online shopping

By John Stanly
Marketing

SEO Trends You Need to Be Aware of Right Now, According to a Seasoned Pro

Navigate the future of search engine optimization to elevate your online presence and drive meaningful engagement.

By Nikola Baldikov
Growing a Business

The Top 5 AI Tools That Can Revolutionize Your Workflow and Boost Productivity

Discover the top 5 AI tools for marketing and content creation that every marketer needs to know.

By Ben Angel