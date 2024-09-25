Diploma will be conducted online over seven months, upon completing the diploma, students will be awarded a certificate from IIT Delhi

With the growing demand for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and technology in the job market, several prominent Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), including IIT Delhi, Madras, and Lucknow, are launching short-term diploma courses to equip the Indian population for the AI market.

The IIT Delhi has introduced an Advanced Programme in Technology & AI Leadership (TAILP), designed to help acquire the skills necessary to thrive in an AI-driven world.

To apply for the diploma programme, applicants must be graduates or diploma holders (10+2+3) from any University Grants Commission (UGC) recognised university.

The TAILP diploma will be conducted online over seven months, covering essential topics such as AI and machine learning for business, digital transformation, cyber resilience, and emerging technologies like blockchain and the metaverse. Participants will also undertake a guided capstone project, allowing them to apply their learning to real-world technology challenges.

The programme will also offer a two-day campus immersion at IIT Delhi, where participants will engage with faculty and participate in workshops aimed at refining leadership skills. Upon completing the diploma, students will be awarded a certificate from IIT Delhi.

"Ideal for new and emerging technology leaders, IT decision-makers, senior managers, business consultants, analysts, and tech entrepreneurs, the programme empowers professionals to drive sustained growth through strategic leadership, operational excellence, and AI expertise," stated the official release.

The release further explained that participants will learn to create technology strategies, manage IT systems with a focus on cybersecurity and compliance, and build leadership skills essential for AI-driven projects. "With access to cutting-edge AI research from IIT Delhi, learners will be well-equipped to foster resilience and innovation, helping them stay competitive in the evolving digital economy."

In 2023, IITD launched a six-month advanced certification in Web 3.0, Social Media and Metaverse programme.