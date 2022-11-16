India Has Potential To Become Global Leader In EV Production: Report

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A research by Berkeley National Laboratory and University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) said that India has the potential to become the world leader in electric vehicles production, stating the fact that making the transition from diesel-fuelled trucks to electric-charged will enable the country to meet the goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2070.

Pexels

"Diesel trucks account for about 57 per cent of petroleum used for transportation in India, which imports 88 per cent of its crude oil consumption. Diesel-based trucking is therefore a major contributor to concerns related to air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, cost of freight, balance of trade and energy security," said the research report.

It also added that, "Based on India's current grid emissions, electric trucks would reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 9 per cent from 35 per cent per kilometer compared with diesel trucks."

The research titled "Freight Trucks in India are Primed for Electrification" carried out last month said that India can create a thriving domestic electric vehicle industry over the next decade or so.

Nikit Abhyankar, Berkeley Lab research scientist, and author of the research report in a news report was quoted as saying, "Electric trucks would be instrumental in enhancing India's energy security and reducing the goods transport cost."

Being a player in the ecosystem, while sharing the viewpoint on the same with Entrepreneur India, founder and CEO of Statiq, Akshit Bansal said that, "India as a nation has been gradually but steadily and assuredly making the transition from ICE diesel and petrol-fuelled vehicles to electric ones. And this promise of long-term sustained demand is a very positive omen for the industry."

Mentioning the government's extremely supportive role in the sector, Bansal added that, "The policies such as the GoI's FAME being framed and implemented in a timely fashion gives manufacturers the right impetus and financial backing to begin and scale up quality production. There is a combination of excellent governance, technology and skilled labor with a focus on economic revival and job creation for the largest working population on the globe at play here. Going forward, this aid will become a key necessity on the path to a dazzling future."