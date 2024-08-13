You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

According to the International Data Corporation 's (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, the Indian smartphone market shipped 69 million smartphones in 1H24, with 7.2 per cent growth YoY (year-over-year). In the second quarter of 2024, the market shipped 35 million smartphones, with growth of 3.2 per cent YoY. Although it is the fourth consecutive quarter of YoY shipment growth, muted consumer demand and rising average selling price (ASPs) continue to restrict swift annual recovery.

"The latter half of the second quarter is a prelude to the crucial second half of the year with the festive sale period going up till November. Apart from old inventory clearance in the first half of the quarter, vendors also started to launch new smartphones, especially in the mid-premium/premium segment (mostly China-based vendors) from mid-quarter onwards, for monsoon sales in July and August," said Upasana Joshi, senior research manager, Devices Research, IDC India.

The entry-level (sub-US$100) segment witnessed a strong decline of 36 per cent YoY to 14 per cent share, down from 22 per cent a year ago. Shipments to the mass budget (US$100<US$200) segment grew by 8 per cent YoY, with a marginal increase in share to 44 per cent from 42 per cent. The top three brands were Xiaomi, realme and vivo, making up 60 per cent of this segment.

The share of the entry-premium (US$200<US$400) segment reached 30 per cent, up from 22 per cent and registered the highest growth of 42 per cent YoY. OPPO, vivo and Samsung gained a significant share compared to the previous quarter, making up almost 60 per cent of this segment. The mid-premium segment (US$400<US$600) segment declined by 25 per cent, in unit terms to a 4 per cent share, down from 5 per cent, a year ago. Vivo, the major gainer, led with a 25 per cent share, followed by OnePlus and OPPO. The premium segment (US$600<US$800) held 2 per cent share and declined by 37 per cent in unit terms. Key models were the iPhone 13, Galaxy S23FE, iPhone 12 and OnePlus12. Apple's share increased YoY to 61 per cent, while Samsung's share increased to 24 per cent, from 21 per cent a year ago. The super-premium segment (US$800+) momentum continued with 22 per cent growth.

Overall, Vivo continued to lead for the second consecutive quarter, with multiple launches across price segments through the Y series, mid-premium V series and flagship X Fold 3 Pro. Motorola registered the highest growth backed by product portfolio across price segments, while Nothing witnessed the second-highest growth amongst all other brands.

"The premiumization trend in the smartphone market, led by Apple and Samsung, coupled with rising device costs is motivating China-based brands to expand beyond the mass segment. The entry-premium segment (US$200<US$400) is expected to see healthy growth, while the entry-level (sub-US$100) will remain challenged at least this year despite efforts around launching affordable 5G smartphones. Also, the marketing around GenAI smartphones will be more pronounced, amid heavy promotional activities around it," said Navkendar Singh, associate vice president, Devices Research, IDC.