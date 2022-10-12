Indians Can Soon Pay Through UPI In Europe

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Indians will soon be able to make payments through united payments interface (UPI) in Europe as NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL) has entered into a partnership with European payment service facilitator Worldline.

Pexels

Worldline, which is also present in India, has entered into an agreement with NPCI International Payments, or NIPL, which is the global arm of NPCI. Currently, customers from India pay through international card networks. UPI's advantage over cards is that it allows multiple bank accounts to be accessed through one mobile application.

As per reports, the partnership between NIPL and Worldline aims at expanding acceptance of Indian payment means across Europe. As part of this partnership, Worldline will bring more convenience for Indian customers in the European markets by allowing merchants' point-of-sale (POS) system to accept payments from UPI.

"Our analysis of international customers' payment behavior has indicated a push away from international card schemes in recent times, and a preference for any mobile payment method they are acquainted with. Our partnership with NPCI international seeks to mitigate the risk of excluding or limiting Indian customers from safely using electronic payments in the EU," said Marc-Henri Desportes, deputy CEO of Worldline, in a statement.

The reports stated that, facilitated through Worldline QR, the company's universal product for accepting all QR-based payments, the first target markets for NIPL are set to be BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg) and Switzerland.

"The rollout of acceptance of UPI-powered apps and RuPay cards across Europe is important to us, as we expect increased mobility of Indians in the continent in the coming years. We believe this partnership will empower Indian consumers to continue using their preferred payment modes as they travel across Europe," said Ritesh Shukla, CEO of NIPL, in a statement.