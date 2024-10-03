Furnishka will use the funds to enhance product development, strengthen manufacturing, and expand geographically with six new stores. The company will also grow its furniture collections and create educational content for customers.

Bengaluru-based furniture retailer Furnishka has raised INR 27 crore in a pre-Series A round led by IndiaQuotient, bringing the company's total funding to INR 45 crore. This includes an INR 18 crore round led by BEENEXT last year.

Other participants in the latest round include Sparrow Capital and prominent angel investors such as Sujeet Kumar, Co-founder at Udaan, and Ramakant Sharma, Co-founder at Livspace.

The funds will be used to enhance product design and development, strengthen manufacturing and supply chain operations, and fuel geographical expansion. Furnishka plans to open six large-format stores and expand its premium living room, dining room, and bedroom furniture collections. Additionally, the company intends to create educational content to help customers make informed home furnishing decisions.

"We're witnessing a growing trend among urban consumers who are increasingly prioritising the aesthetics and interiors of their homes, with furniture playing a central role. There's a significant gap in the market for organised, trusted players offering high-quality furniture at affordable prices in a large-format retail. We were impressed by the positive customer feedback and the Furnishka team's exceptional dedication to customer satisfaction," said Anand Lunia, Partner at IndiaQuotient.

Founded in 2023 by Ganesh Pawar, Furnishka has made strides in optimising supply chain management, standardising components, and reducing operational costs to offer premium furniture at affordable prices.

The company showcases designs from across India tailored to meet the needs of Indian households. In just under a year, Furnishka claims to have served over 10,000 customers and currently operates four large-format stores in Bangalore, displaying over 1,000 products with thousands of customization options.

"Our supply chain optimization efforts have enabled us to offer products at 20% below market averages for entry-level furniture and 30-40% less for premium options, without compromising on quality," said Ganesh Pawar, Founder of Furnishka. This efficiency has led to high customer satisfaction, with many customers returning for repeat purchases and referring others.

Anirudh Garg, Partner at BEENEXT, emphasised that rising disposable incomes are driving changes in consumer spending habits. "Furnishka is perfectly placed to meet this growing demand and has the potential to redefine the home furnishing industry through its D2C model," Garg added.