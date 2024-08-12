You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Infinyte.Club Raises USD 3.6 Mn in Seed Round

Infinyte.Club has raised a seed round of USD 3.6 million, led by Elevation Capital. The company is supported by 40 Super Angels, including Kunal Shah, Vidit Aatrey, Gaurav Munjal, Sanket Shah, Varun Dua, Anjana Reddy, Ashwini Asokan, Tanmay Bhat, Harshil Mathur, Shashank Kumar, and others.

According to the platform, it has also stepped out of beta mode. The product has opened access to a range of private investment opportunities and addresses the issue of ESOP (employee stock ownership plan) liquidity, it said in a statement.

"In the next 3–5 years, we aim to establish a comprehensive ecosystem that not only facilitates the realisation of equity value but also provides cutting-edge financial tools and exclusive investment opportunities," said Ankita Tandon and Joylita Saldanha, Co-founders of Infinyte.Club.

Launched by Ankita Tandon and Joylita Saldanha in 2023, Infinyte.Club is revolutionising wealth management for the Indian startup ecosystem. The platform enables tracking assets, managing equity portfolios, and unlocking stock option value. During its beta phase, it has facilitated over 40 deals, offering private equity and ESOP solutions.

HealthCRED Secures USD 1.2 Mn Seed Funding

B2B healthcare financing startup HealthCRED has raised USD 1.2 million in a seed round led by Antler India, TRTL VC, DeVC, iSeedVC, and AngelList India.

The round also saw participation from angel investors, including Dr Subho Ray (President, IAMAI), Nitin Gupta (CEO, Uni Cards), Amit Lakhotia (CEO, ParkPlus), and founders of InsuranceDekho and SEA-based Docquity.

The raised capital will be used to enhance customer relationships and expand operations to the southern and western parts of the country. The firm will also hire fresh talents and develop B2B loan onboarding and loan management systems.

Founded in 2022 by Shrey Jain and Arpit Jangir, HealthCRED provides swift, comprehensive, and adaptable financing solutions tailored for the healthcare sector. Delhi-based HealthCRED claims to partner with hospitals, specialised healthcare service providers (HSPs across nephrology, oncology, and diagnostics), insurers, and pharmaceutical and consumable supply chain partners to deliver financing solutions.

Shrey Jain, Co-founder and CEO of HealthCRED, said, "With the rapid penetration of health insurance in the post-COVID scenario, there has been increased working capital management stress for hospitals and HSPs. The key factor is the delay associated with the realisation of insurance receivables. Our aim is to work towards stabilising their cash flow cycles through early financing of these delayed receivables. This would help further ensure quality delivery of patient care, thereby enabling improved alignment with SDG Target 3.8 and Universal Healthcare Coverage (UHC)."

MiClient Raises INR 3.9 Cr Seed Funding

MiClient, an AI-driven B2B sales enablement platform, has raised Rs 3.9 crore in its seed funding round led by IAN Group with participation from Anicut, GSF, RTAF, and Keiretsu. Vikas Kuthiala and Pratik Mathurkar from IAN led the round. The round follows an initial pre-seed investment in October 2023 from 100x.VC.

The raised funds will be used to build a stronger team and expand its market presence across more geographies in India. In addition to market expansion, MiClient is developing an AI-based model to create quotations and invoices in seconds, further streamlining the sales process for its users.

Swati Sharma, Co-founder and CEO of MiClient, said, "We are deeply committed to empowering MSME/SMBs with the right digital tools to conduct their sales better. This new funding will enable us to grow our team, address more relevant pain points for MSME/SMBs and strengthen our market presence."

Founded in 2018 by Swati Sharma, MiClient's easy-to-use CPQ platform helps sales teams close deals three times faster, with the average deal now closing in just 10 days. Expanding further into India's industrial hubs, MiClient is executing a feet-on-the-street go-to-market strategy.

The Gurugram-based platform is expanding into more industrial hubs across India using a direct sales approach. With over 150 customers and over 1,500 users, the company serves SMEs, particularly in the B2B manufacturing sector, with a user-friendly platform.