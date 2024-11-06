Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Inflexor Achieves First Close of INR 350 Cr Opportunities Fund with HDFC AMC as Lead Investor The firm's Opportunities Fund is designed to support its high-performing portfolio companies from Inflexor's earlier fund, with a portion of the capital earmarked for future investments in these companies over the next 3-5 years.

Pratip Mazumdar, Partner at Inflexor

Inflexor Ventures, a sector-agnostic early-stage venture investment firm, has announced the first close of its new Opportunities Fund, targeting a corpus of INR 350 crore. HDFC AMC Select AIF FoF I Scheme, managed by HDFC AMC, is the dominant limited partner (LP) in the fund.

The fund has also attracted domestic contributions from high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), family offices, corporates, and other institutional investors.

This first close, achieved last month, has raised approximately 80% of the fund's target corpus. Inflexor anticipates the final close by the end of this month, reflecting robust investor interest.

In a significant move, Inflexor claims to generate industry-leading returns for its original Fund-I investors, including marquee names like IDFC Limited and the Sumankant Munjal Family Office, by facilitating a full portfolio sale.

"We are happy to announce this unique transaction wherein we have achieved a portfolio sale of assets of our first fund and generated liquidity for all our first fund LPs," said Pratip Mazumdar, Partner at Inflexor. "The first close within six months, bolstered by HDFC AMC's investment, underscores strong investor confidence in the underlying portfolio."

Co-founded by Venkat Vallabhaneni, Jatin Desai, and Pratip Mazumdar, Inflexor currently manages INR 1,000 crore in assets and invests in tech-based early-stage companies, with a portfolio of 26 firms. Notable investments include Atomberg, Kale Logistics, PlayShifu,PlayShifu, Entropik, Bellatrix, Clickpost, and Cloudsek. The firm has also seen successful exits, such as Steradian Semiconductors, which was acquired by a Tokyo-listed company.
