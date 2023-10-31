With this, the total funding of the 2014 founded start-up touches USD 3.7 million. Previously it raised USD 1 million in February and USD 800,000 in investments last year

Infurnia Technologies, an architecture and interior design software company, announced it had secured a funding of USD 1.5 million in a new funding round from a group of angel investors led by Yogesh Choudary of Jaipur Rugs.

"We are raising funds on need basis from time to time from Angels primarily," shares Nikhil Kumar, CEO, Infurnia Technologies. Previously it raised USD 1 million in February and USD 800,000 in investments last year.

"We are aiming for the sky, which is being the number one player in the design technology market and we will achieve it through continuous growth and innovation. Money is being utilized in market outreach and continued product innovation," adds Kumar.

An all-in-one cloud-native design software for architects and interior designers, the start-up is growing at 15 per cent monthly and aims to become cash-flow positive in the next nine months.

Presently having 300+ active clients, it counts Livspace, Hometown, Durian, Gopalan, Purva Streaks by Puravankara, and Homworks by Prominance as some of its notable clients.

Founded by Nikhil Kumar and Lovepreet Mann, Infurnia is a cloud-based platform that allows architects and interior designers to design buildings, interiors, and modular kitchens.