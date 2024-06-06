You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

iPiD Secures USD 5.3 Mn In Pre Series A Round

iPiD (International Payment Identity), a fintech startup specialising in payee verification and identification solutions, has secured USD 5.3 million in a Pre-Series A round led by Monk's Hill Ventures and joined by Quona Capital, QED Investors, and existing partners.

The money raised will help iPiD grow its footprint in key markets, namely Asia and Europe, and assist product development aimed at preventing payment-related fraud.

Damien Dugauquier, CEO and Founder of iPiD, said, "This investment empowers us to tackle the pressing challenges in the payment industry—enhancing security and simplifying compliance. By advancing our validation technologies, we're not just responding to regulatory demands; we're actively enhancing trust and efficiency in global payment ecosystems that are increasingly targeted by fraudsters."

Founded in 2021, iPiD's flagship product, Validate, verifies payee names and account details to combat fraud and enhance customer experience. iPiD provides services to clients in six continents, encompassing more than 2.8 billion accounts and 6,000 banks.

Chicken QSR BIGGUYS Gets USD 2 Mn Investment

BIGGUYS, a homegrown chicken QSR chain, has announced the raising of USD 2 million (over INR 16.62 crore).

This investment saw a mix of equity and other instruments that came entirely from a group of non-resident Indians (NRIs).

With the raised funds, the Bengaluru-based platform is planning to expand rapidly throughout South India, with a focus on important cities like Bangalore, Chennai, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh.

Biraja Rout, CEO of BIGGUYS, said, "This investment will be instrumental in fueling our ambitious expansion plans and solidifying our position as a leader in the Indian QSR space."

Launched in 2018, BIGGUYS claims to have experienced explosive growth since its inception, signing up an impressive 120 stores within just one year after its launch.

Health-tech Startup Docplix Raises INR 1.2 Cr

Lucknow-based startup Docplix has raised INR 1.2 crore in a bridge round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The funds raised will be utilised for product development, AI integration, and market expansion. This will involve enhancing their EHR system, incorporating advanced AI capabilities to improve decision support and patient care, and expanding their market reach to bring their innovative healthcare solutions to bigger clinics and hospitals.

Varun Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Docplix, said, "Our goal is to become the leading EHR provider in India, leveraging advanced technologies like AI and data analytics to transform healthcare delivery. With a strong foundation and the support of IPV, we are poised to scale globally, starting with the USA, while continuously innovating to meet the evolving needs of healthcare professionals and patients."

Founded in 2021 by Varun Garg, Aayush Garg, and Ajay Shukla, DocPlix operates in the healthcare industry with a mission to digitise health records for 1.4 billion Indians.

DocPlix has launched its proprietary AI model, Paṇini. The platform claims to have built an ecosystem with over 3,000 doctors and has emerged as a market leader in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Vinay Bansal, Founder and CEO, Inflection Point Ventures, said, "At IPV, we have always invested in companies that are using tech for good to bring a real-life change in the lives of the users. DocPlix's powerful platform, wellness programs, and addressing access to healthcare in tier 2 and 3 towns drove our decision to invest in the company."