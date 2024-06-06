Get All Access for $5/mo

iPiD, BIGGUYS, and Docplix Raise Early-Stage Funding The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Biraja Rout (CEO of BIGGUYS|LinkedIn) and Ajay Shukla & Varun Garg (Co-founders of Docplix)

iPiD Secures USD 5.3 Mn In Pre Series A Round

iPiD (International Payment Identity), a fintech startup specialising in payee verification and identification solutions, has secured USD 5.3 million in a Pre-Series A round led by Monk's Hill Ventures and joined by Quona Capital, QED Investors, and existing partners.

The money raised will help iPiD grow its footprint in key markets, namely Asia and Europe, and assist product development aimed at preventing payment-related fraud.

Damien Dugauquier, CEO and Founder of iPiD, said, "This investment empowers us to tackle the pressing challenges in the payment industry—enhancing security and simplifying compliance. By advancing our validation technologies, we're not just responding to regulatory demands; we're actively enhancing trust and efficiency in global payment ecosystems that are increasingly targeted by fraudsters."

Founded in 2021, iPiD's flagship product, Validate, verifies payee names and account details to combat fraud and enhance customer experience. iPiD provides services to clients in six continents, encompassing more than 2.8 billion accounts and 6,000 banks.

Chicken QSR BIGGUYS Gets USD 2 Mn Investment

BIGGUYS, a homegrown chicken QSR chain, has announced the raising of USD 2 million (over INR 16.62 crore).

This investment saw a mix of equity and other instruments that came entirely from a group of non-resident Indians (NRIs).

With the raised funds, the Bengaluru-based platform is planning to expand rapidly throughout South India, with a focus on important cities like Bangalore, Chennai, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh.

Biraja Rout, CEO of BIGGUYS, said, "This investment will be instrumental in fueling our ambitious expansion plans and solidifying our position as a leader in the Indian QSR space."

Launched in 2018, BIGGUYS claims to have experienced explosive growth since its inception, signing up an impressive 120 stores within just one year after its launch.

Health-tech Startup Docplix Raises INR 1.2 Cr

Lucknow-based startup Docplix has raised INR 1.2 crore in a bridge round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The funds raised will be utilised for product development, AI integration, and market expansion. This will involve enhancing their EHR system, incorporating advanced AI capabilities to improve decision support and patient care, and expanding their market reach to bring their innovative healthcare solutions to bigger clinics and hospitals.

Varun Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Docplix, said, "Our goal is to become the leading EHR provider in India, leveraging advanced technologies like AI and data analytics to transform healthcare delivery. With a strong foundation and the support of IPV, we are poised to scale globally, starting with the USA, while continuously innovating to meet the evolving needs of healthcare professionals and patients."

Founded in 2021 by Varun Garg, Aayush Garg, and Ajay Shukla, DocPlix operates in the healthcare industry with a mission to digitise health records for 1.4 billion Indians.

DocPlix has launched its proprietary AI model, Paṇini. The platform claims to have built an ecosystem with over 3,000 doctors and has emerged as a market leader in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Vinay Bansal, Founder and CEO, Inflection Point Ventures, said, "At IPV, we have always invested in companies that are using tech for good to bring a real-life change in the lives of the users. DocPlix's powerful platform, wellness programs, and addressing access to healthcare in tier 2 and 3 towns drove our decision to invest in the company."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Is One Company to Blame for Soaring Rental Prices in the U.S.?

The FBI recently raided a major corporate landlord while investigating a rent price-fixing scheme. Here's what we know.

By Sherin Shibu
Side Hustle

His Side Hustle Made $20,000 in 2 Weeks After Catching Beyoncé's Attention — Now This 26-Year-Old Is Aiming for $1 Million Revenue

Zac Coughlin, 26, had an early passion that followed him to college and beyond.

By Amanda Breen
Women Entrepreneur®

How This Gen Next Shepreneur is Spearheading Her Father-in-Law's Business

The precedent was set by her mother-in-law, who managed the company for more than two decades

By Vanita D'souza
News and Trends

Fintech Startup Fibe Raises USD 90 Mn in Series E Round Led by TR Capital, Trifecta Capital, and Others

The Pune-based platform aims to deploy the fresh funds to expand reach, strengthen technological infrastructure, and deepen its impact across India.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

She Tracked Her Missing Luggage With an Apple Device — Straight to an Airport Employee's Home

Paola Garcia flew into Terminal 4 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport last month when she noticed her luggage never made it to the carousel — then her Apple Watch started pinging.

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

15 Strategies for Quickly Expanding Your Business

Successfully scaling a business is all about doing the fundamentals and having the stamina to see it through.

By R.L. Adams