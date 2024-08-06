Flash Sale! Save 25% on All Access

JHS Svendgaard's Greenfield Vision Secures Funding To Aid Strategic Expansion JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Limited, the oral-care products manufacturer has secured INR 30 Crore (USD 3.66 million) in funding to support its expansion initiatives

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Nikhil Nanda, Managing Director of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories

JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Limited, the oral-care products manufacturer has secured INR 30 Crore (USD 3.66 million) in funding to support its expansion initiatives.

The funding round was led by the promoters of Dabur Group; Nikhil Nanda, Managing Director of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories, and Coeus Global Opportunities Fund, which will facilitate the company's expansion plans.

Top promoters of the Dabur group Dr Anand Chand Burman, Minnie Burman, and Mohit Burman who own Puran Associates, Finmart, Milky Investment, and VIC Enterprises have shown confidence in JHS's strategy through this investment.

JHS revealed that it will utilize the funds to set up a greenfield project in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir under the 'J&K Industrial Policy' to gain access to fiscal benefits for up to 10 years. The project cost is estimated at INR 120 crore and will aid in expanding the company's product portfolio to include Oral Care, Soap, and even aerated beverages.

JHS believes this move will help generate additional revenue of up to INR 500 crore. The company said that it is also focusing its efforts on entering the hotel/restaurant/catering (HORECA), institutional, and export markets through white labeling and market penetration.

Commenting on the announcement, Nikhil Nanda, Managing Director of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories, said, "This investment marks a significant milestone for our company. The confidence shown by key investors underscores our strategic vision and potential. The funds raised will enable us to expand our product portfolio and enhance our market presence, driving significant profitability and growth in the coming years."

JHS's strong FY 2024-25 order book includes orders from market leaders such as Dabur, HUL, and Patanjali. Further details on the Jammu greenfield project show that it will be financed through 50 per cent equity and internal accruals, with the remainder covered by debt. The company plans to begin construction in September 2024 and estimates its operational start by January 2026.

With expansions planned for its 20-acre Kala-Amb facility in Himachal Pradesh and new initiatives in J&K, JHS aims to enhance EBITDA margins to double digits, leveraging fiscal advantages to go up to 20% profitability specifically in J&K.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

How to Cultivate an Entrepreneurial Mindset — 5 Key Approaches for Success

Elevating your mindset elevates your business.

By Danielle Sabrina
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

New Age Online Dating Platform Juleo Raises $2.5 Mn from Angel Investors

The app, branded by the company as a 'Trusted, Exclusive Club for Singles' uses India Stack, a set of open APIs and digital public goods that aim to unlock the economic primitives of identity, data, and payments at a population scale that ensures users are verified via government ID.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

PwC Unveils Experience Lab in Gurgaon To Explore GenAI's Potential

PwC India, the professional services has unveiled a GenAI Experience Lab at their Novus Tower office in Gurgaon.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

This CEO Scaled His Company From $10 Million to Over $200 Million in 4 Years. Here Are 3 Things He Did to Lead The Company Through Market Disruptions.

When a new trend disrupts the market, navigating a path forward can be challenging. Oftentimes blindly following the crowd without critical thinking can lead to conformity and a loss of innovative thinking.

By Randall Ward
News and Trends

SOM Distilleries and Breweries Ltd Net Profit Before Minority Interest Increased by 102% in Q1FY25

SOM Distilleries and Breweries Ltd recorded a 33 per cent growth in the company's total income in Q1FY25

By Entrepreneur Staff