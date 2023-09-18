JSW Infrastructure's IPO To Open On September 25 JSW Infrastructure has set a price band of INR 113-119 per share for its initial public offering

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Sajjan Jindal-owned JSW Infrastructure Limited filed its Red Herring Prospectus for entry into the primary market with an initial public offer (IPO) last week. JSW Infrastructure has set a price band of INR 113-119 per share for its initial public offering, which is opening on September 25. The offer comprises only a fresh issue by the company and does not have an offer-for-sale component.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 126 Equity Shares and in multiples of 126 Equity Shares thereafter. The Issue is entirely a fresh issue of Equity Shares worth INR 2,800 crore.

As per available sources, the objects of the issue is to prepay or repay INR 880 crore of it's outstanding borrowings; finance capital expenditure requirements amounting to INR 865.75 crore for an LPG Terminal Project, INR 59.4 crore for setting up an electric sub-station, INR 103.88 crore for the purchase and installation of a dredger and finance INR 151.04 crore for the proposed expansion at Mangalore Container Terminal besides general corporate purposes.

The company will make use of net fresh issue proceeds for repaying debts amounting to INR 880 crore, and INR 1,029.04 crore will go towards expansion or upgradation works at Jaigarh Port, owned by subsidiary, JSW Jaigarh Port, as per the company.

JSW Infrastructure Limited is a port-related infrastructure company which received initial cargo from the JSW Group as anchor customer. In addition to partnering with JSW Group Customers, the Company has expanded its customer base to include third-party customers across geographies and has expanded its cargo mix by leveraging its locational advantage and maximizing asset utilization.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

IPO News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Fundraising

It Can Be Hard Raising Capital For a Small Business — But These 3 Ways Really Work.

It can be hard to raise capital for a small local business if you haven't learned the right strategies. Ultimately, however, raising capital is possible at any level — if you employ the correct approach. Here's how.

By Samuel Leeds
Marketing

5 Keys to an Influencer Marketing Campaign That Makes You Money

To make your influencer campaign successful, you need more than just a great idea.

By Stephanie Garcia
Business News

Taco Bell Employee Charged With Fraud, Theft After Stealing Customer Credit Card Information

The employee worked at a Taco Bell located in Oregon, Ohio.

By Emily Rella
Business News

He Won the $2 Billion Powerball Jackpot. Now He's Snatching Up Swanky Homes Across Los Angeles.

Thirty-one-year-old Edwin Castro took his winnings as a lump sum.

By Amanda Breen
Marketing

5 High-Profile Reputation Nightmares Your Brand Can Learn from

Several high-profile PR nightmares provide a window into what works and how not to steer your company through a crisis of confidence.

By Adam Petrilli
Buying / Investing in Business

4 Ways Small Businesses Can Use Large-Business Fund-Raising Tactics

New legislation, if passed by the Senate, would allow small businesses to issue stock shares on an accelerated schedule.

By David Ehrenberg