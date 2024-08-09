Flash Sale! Save 25% on All Access

KALP and BIMTECH Partner For Blockchain Learning Centre The strategic collaboration will develop an extensive blockchain course, equip BIMTECH faculty with blockchain teaching skills, and engage students through practical projects and interactive sessions

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Release

Kalp Decentra Foundation and the Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) have solidified a partnership to establish a state-of-the-art Blockchain Learning Centre at the latter's campus.

"As the blockchain segment experiences exponential growth, this collaboration transcends mere knowledge-sharing; it is about equipping students and faculty with practical, hands-on skillsets. The Blockchain Learning Centre will immerse students in real-world applications, fostering innovative thinking and the development of novel blockchain solutions. Through this partnership, we aim to significantly increase the pool of skilled professionals who can leverage blockchain's potential to transform industries," said Tapan Sangal, Founder, Kalp Decentra Foundation (KALP).

The initiative is led by the Area of IT at BIMTECH. The strategic collaboration will develop an extensive blockchain course, equip BIMTECH faculty with blockchain teaching skills, and engage students through practical projects and interactive sessions.

"This partnership aims to blend KALP's advanced technical capabilities and innovative approach with BIMTECH's educational infrastructure, material resources, and academic prowess. Hence, establishing a framework for knowledge exchange and professional development. We are eager to explore the potential of mutual growth and development through the dynamic synergy created with this alliance. Together, we aim to empower our students with cutting-edge knowledge and skills, preparing them to be leaders in the dynamic field of blockchain technology," said Dr. Prabina Rajib, Director, BIMTECH.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Entrepreneurs

A Serial Entrepreneur's Rules for Achieving Work-Life Balance

With the demands of the corporate world constantly evolving and intensifying, finding a healthy balance between work obligations and family life can sometimes feel impossible. But serial fitness entrepreneur Anthony Geisler says the secret to achieving this equilibrium is the same skill he uses to run companies: time management.

By Liam Keeney
News and Trends

Biocon Net Profit of Up By 550% to INR 660 Crore for Q1FY25

Biocon generated a total revenue of INR 4,567 crore in Q1FY25 and witnessed a net profit of 550 per cent

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Jamie Dimon Says a Mild Recession Is Still on the Table: 'There's a Lot of Uncertainty Out There'

Economists at JPMorgan Chase raised their odds of a recession in 2024 to 35% on Wednesday.

By Emily Rella
News and Trends

IMU Partners with RK Mehrotra Group and IME(i) to Enhance Maritime Research and Development

Indian Maritime University announces two key collaborations: an MoU with RK Mehrotra Holding for USD 2.22 million funding and an MoA with IME(i) for INR 18 lakh to support Junior Research Fellows.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Driving Financial Inclusion: NPST's Role in India's Digital Revolution

The digital ecosystem in India, especially in Finance has seen growth due to various factors. The government's push towards mass digitalization, increase in internet penetration, and digital transformation enablers help integrate these technologies.

By Prince Kariappa