The strategic collaboration will develop an extensive blockchain course, equip BIMTECH faculty with blockchain teaching skills, and engage students through practical projects and interactive sessions

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Kalp Decentra Foundation and the Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) have solidified a partnership to establish a state-of-the-art Blockchain Learning Centre at the latter's campus.

"As the blockchain segment experiences exponential growth, this collaboration transcends mere knowledge-sharing; it is about equipping students and faculty with practical, hands-on skillsets. The Blockchain Learning Centre will immerse students in real-world applications, fostering innovative thinking and the development of novel blockchain solutions. Through this partnership, we aim to significantly increase the pool of skilled professionals who can leverage blockchain's potential to transform industries," said Tapan Sangal, Founder, Kalp Decentra Foundation (KALP).

The initiative is led by the Area of IT at BIMTECH. The strategic collaboration will develop an extensive blockchain course, equip BIMTECH faculty with blockchain teaching skills, and engage students through practical projects and interactive sessions.

"This partnership aims to blend KALP's advanced technical capabilities and innovative approach with BIMTECH's educational infrastructure, material resources, and academic prowess. Hence, establishing a framework for knowledge exchange and professional development. We are eager to explore the potential of mutual growth and development through the dynamic synergy created with this alliance. Together, we aim to empower our students with cutting-edge knowledge and skills, preparing them to be leaders in the dynamic field of blockchain technology," said Dr. Prabina Rajib, Director, BIMTECH.