The fresh funds will be used to fuel its expansion into new territories, support product innovation, and enhance its supply chain infrastructure.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Beyond Snack, the Kerala-based plant-based banana chips brand, has successfully raised USD 8.3 million in its Series A funding round. The round was led by 12 Flags Group, a consumer-focused fund founded by Rakesh Kapoor, the former global CEO of Reckitt Benckiser.

Existing investor NAB Ventures also participated, further increasing its stake in the company, while Japanese VC firm Enrission India Capital and Faad Network, along with other existing investors, joined the round.

Beyond Snack has previously raised USD 4 million from NAB Ventures, 100X VC, Faad Network, and notable angel investors.

Founded in 2020 by Manas Madhu, Jyoti Rajguru, and Gautam Raghuraman, Beyond Snack has rapidly become a leader in the savory snack industry.

The brand, known for producing premium banana chips with no artificial colors or flavors, is poised to use the fresh funds to fuel its expansion into new territories, support product innovation, and enhance its supply chain infrastructure.

Manas Madhu, Founder of Beyond Snack, said, "This new investment empowers us to bring the unique taste of Beyond Snack banana chips to even more snack enthusiasts across the country, elevating their snacking moments to a whole new level."

Beyond Snack offers a range of banana chip flavors, including the classic salted version as well as Peri Peri, Salt and Black Pepper, Sour Cream and Onion, and Parsley. The chips are cholesterol-free, trans fat-free, and GMO-free, made with superior raw materials and cooked without artificial additives. The company also recently introduced a Kerala banana chip variant cooked in coconut oil.

"We decided to drive innovation in banana chips, an often underrated snack, by bringing the latest technology to the production process," said Madhu. "Our banana chips redefine the snacking experience—delicately thin, irresistibly crispy, and bursting with bold, mouthwatering flavors. They're more than just a snack; they're a treat for the senses."

The banana chips brand claims to across major e-commerce and quick commerce platforms, Beyond Snack boasts a retail presence in over 20,000 outlets.

Ashish Choudhury, CIO at NAB Ventures, added, "This follow-on investment reflects NAB Ventures' belief in Beyond Snack's exceptional performance and innovative approach. The company is enhancing its supply chain and backend integration to boost sustainability and efficiency."

Beyond Snack claims that it has also expanded internationally, reaching 12 countries and exploring additional markets.

Madhu added, "Our presence in 12 countries is just the beginning. We are excited to tap into the global savory snack industry, where we see strong potential for Beyond Snack to resonate with consumers worldwide."

The brand gained national attention after appearing on Shark Tank India, where investors Ashneer Grover and Aman Gupta recognised its potential. Since then, Beyond Snack has experienced remarkable growth, tripling its reach within six months of their investment.