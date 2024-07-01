Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

KKR Acquires Controlling Stake in Baby Memorial Hospital The KKR investment aims to support Baby Memorial Hospital to expand its network across India, enhancing accessible healthcare with organic and inorganic growth strategies.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dr K G Alexander, Founder and Chairman of Baby Memorial Hospital

KKR, a global investment firm, has announced the acquisition of a controlling stake in Baby Memorial Hospital (BMH), a multi-specialty hospital chain in India.

This strategic investment aims to support BMH in expanding its network of hospitals across India, including through both organic and inorganic growth strategies, addressing the growing demand for high-quality, accessible healthcare services.

Additional details of the transaction are not disclosed.

Akshay Tanna, Partner and Head of India Private Equity, KKR, said, "Our investment in BMH reflects our continued thematic focus on healthcare in India. We are pleased to be strategic partners with Dr K G Alexander and family through this investment, which will aid BMH in expanding its network of hospitals and continuing to invest in medical infrastructure so that its medical services can reach more patients in India. We look forward to drawing from KKR's network and deep healthcare expertise to take BMH to its next phase of growth and deliver greater impact to its communities."

Founded in 1987 by Dr K G Alexander, BMH is a multi-specialty hospital chain in Kerala, with a capacity of 1,000 beds across hospitals in Calicut and Kannur and planned expansions across the region.

BMH claims to provide comprehensive services with specialised treatment across 40 medical and surgical departments, including cardiology, oncology, neurology, gastroenterology, pediatric and orthopedic care.

Dr K G Alexander, Founder and Chairman of Baby Memorial Hospital, said, "KKR's investment in BMH is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering accessible and quality healthcare services for all. We are pleased to be able to tap into global and local experience in the healthcare sector, which will enable us to accelerate our growth and expand our services across India, and importantly, continue to deliver excellence to the patients we serve."

KKR's investment from its Asian Fund IV in Baby Memorial Hospital builds on its healthcare sector experience in India and Asia Pacific, including investments in Max Healthcare, Healthium, JB Pharma, Infinx, and more.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business News

How to Humanize AI Content: 3 Strategies for Authentic Engagement

Want to know why human-generated content gets 5.4 times more traffic than AI-generated material? Learn the game-changing strategies that can make your AI content feel more authentic and engaging.

By Ben Angel
News and Trends

Pepul and Cautio Secure Early Stage Funding

The Indian startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Leadership

Battery Technology Advancements and Their Impact on EVs

Battery manufacturers and EV makers in India are not only focused on increasing energy density but also on enhancing fast-charging capabilities.

By Ayush Lohia
News and Trends

India's Mobile Phone Exports Rose by 40%: Report

China and Vietnam saw a decline in mobile exports in FY24 while India's exports surged by 40.5 per cent.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Starting a Business

I Started My Business with $1,000 — It's Now Worth Billions and Serves Over 163 Million People. These 7 Principles Were My Secrets to Success.

How seven simple principles can you help you build the business of your dreams.

By Richard Chaifetz