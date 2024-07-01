The KKR investment aims to support Baby Memorial Hospital to expand its network across India, enhancing accessible healthcare with organic and inorganic growth strategies.

KKR, a global investment firm, has announced the acquisition of a controlling stake in Baby Memorial Hospital (BMH), a multi-specialty hospital chain in India.

This strategic investment aims to support BMH in expanding its network of hospitals across India, including through both organic and inorganic growth strategies, addressing the growing demand for high-quality, accessible healthcare services.

Additional details of the transaction are not disclosed.

Akshay Tanna, Partner and Head of India Private Equity, KKR, said, "Our investment in BMH reflects our continued thematic focus on healthcare in India. We are pleased to be strategic partners with Dr K G Alexander and family through this investment, which will aid BMH in expanding its network of hospitals and continuing to invest in medical infrastructure so that its medical services can reach more patients in India. We look forward to drawing from KKR's network and deep healthcare expertise to take BMH to its next phase of growth and deliver greater impact to its communities."

Founded in 1987 by Dr K G Alexander, BMH is a multi-specialty hospital chain in Kerala, with a capacity of 1,000 beds across hospitals in Calicut and Kannur and planned expansions across the region.

BMH claims to provide comprehensive services with specialised treatment across 40 medical and surgical departments, including cardiology, oncology, neurology, gastroenterology, pediatric and orthopedic care.

Dr K G Alexander, Founder and Chairman of Baby Memorial Hospital, said, "KKR's investment in BMH is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering accessible and quality healthcare services for all. We are pleased to be able to tap into global and local experience in the healthcare sector, which will enable us to accelerate our growth and expand our services across India, and importantly, continue to deliver excellence to the patients we serve."

KKR's investment from its Asian Fund IV in Baby Memorial Hospital builds on its healthcare sector experience in India and Asia Pacific, including investments in Max Healthcare, Healthium, JB Pharma, Infinx, and more.