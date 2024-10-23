Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Lenskart Appoints Abhishek Gupta as New CFO, Succeeding Mukti Hariharan Gupta brings a wealth of experience from his nine-year tenure at OYO, where he played a pivotal role in fundraising, managing investor relations, and overseeing business partnerships.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Abhishek Gupta

Lenskart has announced the appointment of Abhishek Gupta as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), succeeding Mukti Hariharan, who departed in September to join Coca-Cola. Gupta brings a wealth of experience from his nine-year tenure at OYO, where he played a pivotal role in fundraising, managing investor relations, and overseeing business partnerships.

Introduced to OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal by a classmate at the Indian School of Business, Gupta initially joined the hospitality giant in June 2015 while working at Philips. His strategic insights at OYO were instrumental in steering the company through rapid growth phases.

In his new role at Lenskart, Gupta is set to drive the financial strategy and enhance corporate governance, focusing on long-term strategic planning and execution. His expertise comes at a crucial time, as Lenskart recently secured nearly USD 20 million from its co-founders, Peyush Bansal, Neha Bansal, Amit Choudhary, and Sumeet Kapahi.

Operating over 2,500 stores globally, with around 2,000 in India, Lenskart generates nearly 60% of its revenue domestically while also expanding its footprint in international markets such as Singapore, Dubai, and the US. For the fiscal year ending March 2023, Lenskart reported a remarkable revenue surge to INR 3,788 crore, significantly reducing its losses from INR 102 crore to INR 64 crore.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
By Swadha Mishra
Side Hustle

The Side Hustle I Discovered in College Is Earning $500,000 This Year — and It Can Be a Passive Income Stream. Here's How to Set It Up.

Zach Downey stumbled upon a lucrative opportunity after his plans to put a pizza vending machine on campus fell through.

By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
Business News

Dozens of Employees Were Just Fired From EY, Where Salaries Average $105,000 — Here's Why

The courses were meant for professional development.

By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

There's a Difference Between Your Company's Vision and Its Mission. Here's How to Achieve Them Both.

Be mindful about where your company is and where it ought to be.

By Riaz Khadem and Linda Khadem
News and Trends

BluSmart Secures USD 24 Mn in Pre-Series B Round to Expand EV Operations

The latest funding round will support BluSmart in expanding its operations and building real EV charging infrastructure and assets in the megacities of India.

By Entrepreneur Staff