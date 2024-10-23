Gupta brings a wealth of experience from his nine-year tenure at OYO, where he played a pivotal role in fundraising, managing investor relations, and overseeing business partnerships.

Lenskart has announced the appointment of Abhishek Gupta as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), succeeding Mukti Hariharan, who departed in September to join Coca-Cola. Gupta brings a wealth of experience from his nine-year tenure at OYO, where he played a pivotal role in fundraising, managing investor relations, and overseeing business partnerships.

Introduced to OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal by a classmate at the Indian School of Business, Gupta initially joined the hospitality giant in June 2015 while working at Philips. His strategic insights at OYO were instrumental in steering the company through rapid growth phases.

In his new role at Lenskart, Gupta is set to drive the financial strategy and enhance corporate governance, focusing on long-term strategic planning and execution. His expertise comes at a crucial time, as Lenskart recently secured nearly USD 20 million from its co-founders, Peyush Bansal, Neha Bansal, Amit Choudhary, and Sumeet Kapahi.

Operating over 2,500 stores globally, with around 2,000 in India, Lenskart generates nearly 60% of its revenue domestically while also expanding its footprint in international markets such as Singapore, Dubai, and the US. For the fiscal year ending March 2023, Lenskart reported a remarkable revenue surge to INR 3,788 crore, significantly reducing its losses from INR 102 crore to INR 64 crore.