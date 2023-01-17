Let's Go For a Startup Database And Make It Available For All: Piyush Goyal

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, on Monday, has revealed his plans for making a strong database of all startups in the country as it according to him would help both public and private sectors, as per a PTI report.

The minister reportedly said that the database can help the government in its procurement of goods and services, adding that there must be a number of startups having different levels of success and are not there in any database.

"Can we have a robust database of all startups in the country? Let's go for a database and make that available for all," said Goyal in a statement.

Usually, a startup database is a platform that provides a listing as well as other relevant information such as funding, acquisitions of startups and other companies.

Stating his views about the startup community in further reducing compliance burden, and simplification of processes to promote ease of doing business in the country, the minister stated that, "I am sure there are many more areas where we can reduce the burden of processes for all of you."

Goyal made this statement while he was addressing the National Startup Awards Function.

While mentioning about the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), Goyal said ONDC is a Unified Payments Interface-type protocol that would democratise the e-commerce businesses by onboarding crores of small retailers of the country. He also added that ONDC would also help promote mom-and-pop stores.