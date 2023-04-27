Nadella said that the platform saw a 73% year-over-year increase in the number of student sign-ups as Gen Z enters the workforce

The chairman and CEO of Microsoft Satya Nadella has informed that the business and employment-focused social media platform LinkedIn witnessed its India user base grow by 19% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023.

"LinkedIn India now has 100 million members. The platform saw a 73% year-over-year increase in the number of student sign-ups as Gen Z enters the workforce," said Nadella during the company's Q3 earnings call.

Microsoft-owned platform has reportedly seen record engagement in the March quarter as more than 930 million members globally now turn to the professional social network to connect, learn, sell and get hired.

"Our hiring business took share for the third consecutive quarter. The excitement around AI is creating new opportunities across every function from marketing, sales and finance to software development and security," added Nadella.

According to reports, the LinkedIn revenue increased 8% in the March quarter for the tech giant. In 2016, Microsoft acquired LinkedIn for more than $26 billion. Also, earlier this month, the platform had announced that it is planning to join the verification movement just like Twitter and Instagram. The platform is likely to offer users the opportunity to display on their profile that their identity has been verified in which they have proved that they either work or have worked at the employers listed on their profile.

In a blog post, the company wrote that, "Through all these new, free features, we are helping you give the confidence that you are connecting with and the content you come across is trusted and authentic."

Furthermore, the platform has introduced new AI-powered features, including writing suggestions for member profiles and job descriptions and collaborative articles. "Our exclusive partnership with Netflix brings differentiated premium video content to our ad network, and our new Copilot for the web is reshaping daily search and web habits," said Nadella.