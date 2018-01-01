Jon Brody is CEO and co-founder at Ladder, a New York City-based ROI-driven growth solutions company that is a one-stop shop for growing businesses across all marketing channels and funnel stages.
Marketing
Why You Should Treat Your Marketing Budget Like a Poker Bankroll
Budgeting to outlast unlucky streaks will help you avoid huge losses so you can go all-in on top-performing ads.
Marketing
Remove the Guesswork From Growth With These 4 Marketing ROI Boosts
Don't rely on your gut instinct when it comes to marketing -- the more data you have, the better decisions you and your employees can make.
Innovation
4 Tips for Developing a Product Around an Unknown Concept
If you're a trailblazer in a novel space, here are four ways to forge ahead.