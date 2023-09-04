The company will utilize the funds to enhance their technology and product offerings further, expand their services, and cultivate meaningful partnerships

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

LISSUN, a mental health platform, has raised $1.3 million in a Seed funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) and Rainmatter Capital (Zerodha Group). The round also saw participation from Existing investors IvyCap ventures, WFC, Growx ventures and a few other marquee angel investors. LISSUN has raised over $2.3 million to date in funding.

The company will utilize the funds to enhance their technology and product offerings further, expand their services, and cultivate meaningful partnerships with healthcare institutions and other organizations.

"We extend sincere gratitude to our investors for placing their trust in LISSUN. Their expertise and backing will empower us to enrich our offerings and extend our reach. With this injection of capital, we take a significant step forward in realizing our vision of solving mental health at scale, and everyone can access the care and support they rightfully deserve," said Dr. Krishna Veer Singh, director and co-founder of LISSUN.

Founded in 2021 by Dr. Krishna Veer Singh and Tarun Gupta, and headquartered in Gurugram, LISSUN aims to address the rising challenge of mental illness in society by providing individuals with the proper guidance, therapies, and solutions for their emotional and mental well-being.

"LISSUN's remarkable prowess and strategic acumen in creating scalable mental and emotional healthcare solutions are commendable. Their pioneering B2H2C model and unwavering dedication to reinventing conventional solutions underscore their profound understanding of the opportunities and challenges within this sphere. We are confident that their groundbreaking work will have a lasting impact, reshaping the approach to mental health," said Vinay Bansal, founder, Inflection Point Ventures.