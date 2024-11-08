Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Macrotech Developers Acquires Bain Capital's Stake in 3 Joint Entities for INR 307 Cr Macrotech Developers acquired stakes of 30%, 33.33%, and 33.33% in Bellissimo Digital, Palava Induslogic 4, and Bellissimo In City FC for INR 307 crore, with completion timelines of 30 to 180 days.

Macrotech Developers Ltd, operating under the Lodha brand, has acquired Bain Capital's stake in three entities tied to the industrial and logistics sectors for INR 307 crore.

This acquisition supports Macrotech's strategic growth in the industrial and logistics spaces under its Lodha Industrial and Logistics Park (LILP) brand.

The acquisition involves buying Bain Capital's interests in three Digital Infrastructure Platform entities: Bellissimo Digital Infrastructure Development Management Pvt Ltd, Palava Induslogic 4 Pvt Ltd, and Bellissimo In City FC Mumbai 1 Pvt Ltd.

Through Securities Purchase Agreements (SPAs), Macrotech gains stakes of 30%, 33.33%, and 33.33% in these entities, respectively. The transactions are valued at INR 22 crore for Bellissimo Digital Infrastructure Development Management, INR 189.88 crore for Palava Induslogic 4, and INR 95.12 crore for Bellissimo In City FC Mumbai 1, with completion timelines set between 30 to 180 days.

The acquisitions, structured as cash transactions, require no additional regulatory approvals. This strategic move aligns with Macrotech's goal to strengthen its presence in the digital infrastructure sector and to boost annuity income.

Recently, Macrotech also acquired Ivanhoe Warehousing India Inc.'s stake in similar entities, indicating a robust commitment to expanding its logistics and industrial portfolio.

Known for its stronghold in residential properties, Macrotech is diversifying into offices, malls, and logistics parks, aiming to build a substantial rental income stream across these segments.
