Get All Access for $5/mo

Maruti Expects Fivefold Growth In India's Automobile Market Maruti Suzuki India plans 50 per cent market share by 2030, from around 40 per cent for the fiscal year through March, according to Bloomberg

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

India's car market will reach 20 million units by 2047, aided by growth in battery electric vehicles, Suzuki Motor Corp. Executive Vice President Kenichi Ayukawa said, reported Bloomberg. In order to keep its lead, Suzuki plans to introduce its first-ever EV in India, as well as in Europe, next year after exhibiting its mass production model at the upcoming auto expo in India in January.

Maruti Suzuki India plans 50 per cent market share by 2030, from around 40 per cent for the fiscal year through March. "We're confident that the Indian market will expand in the mid to long term," Ayukawa said in the interview.

Although Suzuki's eVX is a premium electric vehicle, the carmaker will also roll out more affordable and compact models with lighter batteries, Ayukawa told Bloomberg. Suzuki is targeting 15 per cent of its sales in India to be EVs by 2030. Maruti Suzuki sold 483,000 CNG cars in the latest fiscal period, up 47 per cent from a year earlier.

The automobile industry is one of the key drivers of the Indian economy, the automotive industry contributes 6 per cent to India's GDP and 35 per cent to Manufacturing GDP according to the Ministry of Heavy Industries. Today, there is a presence of major global auto manufacturers in the country. India is the third largest manufacturer of passenger cars in the world.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Productivity

20 Ways to Boost Your Energy at Work

This infographic will teach you simple tricks to help keep you going all day long.

By Rose Leadem
Business News

Woman Goes Viral After Recording Her Disastrous Call With HR After Being Let Go: 'They Tried to Gaslight You'

Brittany Pietsch posted a nine-minute-long clip of her firing from Cloudflare on TikTok, and it went viral. The company's CEO responded on X — and also went viral.

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

The Top 5 AI Tools That Can Revolutionize Your Workflow and Boost Productivity

Discover the top 5 AI tools for marketing and content creation that every marketer needs to know.

By Ben Angel
Franchise

4 Things I Wish I Knew Before Starting My Franchise Journey

Discover key insights about franchise ownership by understanding these four learned lessons from a seasoned franchise owner and consultant.

By David Busker
Science & Technology

No More ChatGPT? Here's Why Small Language Models Are Stealing the AI Spotlight

Entrepreneurs can leverage this growing tech to create innovative, efficient and targeted AI solutions.

By Raghavan Muthuregunathan