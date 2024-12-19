The global digital transformation market is projected to reach $1.5 trillion by 2025, with India's SaaS sector experiencing significant growth driven by SME adoption.

MBG Card, a SaaS company specializing in affordable digital transformation solutions for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), has raised INR 2.72 crore in a funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV). Additional support came from Velocity Revenue Based Financing and Klub Revenue Based Financing. The funds will be allocated to bolstering marketing efforts, advancing product development, and expanding the team.

Founded by Abhinavv Dubeyy, MBG Card empowers businesses to navigate the digital landscape effortlessly. Its platform enables non-tech-savvy SMEs to establish an online presence, manage customer reviews, and automate marketing and operations; all at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions.

"SMEs often enjoy the loyalty of regular local customers, however it is limited to that locality. It is a challenge to establish a presence beyond that. MBG card addresses this gap by bringing the businesses online, transforming them into a brand," said Mitesh Shah, co-founder of IPV. "We believe MBG's expertise to empower businesses in today's competitive landscape"

Operating from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, MBG Card serves a client base exceeding 10,000 businesses across India and internationally. The company's tools are tailored to simplify digital adoption for SMEs, offering services at just one-tenth the price of conventional alternatives. Its rapid growth trajectory sees thousands of new clients onboarded monthly, supported by a dedicated team of over 70 professionals.

The global digital transformation market is projected to reach $1.5 trillion by 2025, with India's SaaS sector experiencing significant growth driven by SME adoption. With over 63 million SMEs in the country, demand for cost-effective digital solutions like MBG Card is on the rise.

"Our goal is to help SMEs embrace the digital world, drive marketing and sales, and streamline operations to foster growth and customer engagement," said Abhinavv Dubeyy, founder and CEO of MBG Card. "Our experience with IPV shaped the vision for the MBG Card."

As MBG Card continues to expand its footprint, the funding marks a pivotal moment in its journey to redefine digital transformation for SMEs, providing the tools needed to thrive in an increasingly competitive market.