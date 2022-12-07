Michael Phelps Announces Official NFTs, Reminds Us About Mental Health Importance

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Michael Phelps announced the release of his official NFTs which is in collaboration with @OneOfNft. The legendary Olympian made the announcements on different social media platforms.

Michael Phelps

By doing this, Phelps joins the ranks of other celebrity athletes such as Neymar and Serena Williams who recently entered the world of NFT art. Phelps posted a video of the much awaited piece, with a message on Twitter that said, "For most of my career, I only saw myself as a swimmer. But swimming is what I do, not who I am. I am a person with feelings and emotions just like everyone else."

Phelps is the most successful and decorated Olympian of all time, with an astounding total of 28 medals (23 golds). He has also won 33 World Championship medals (26 golds) and 21 Pan-Pacific medals (16 golds).

During the video, one can notice a glimpse of Sports Illustrated's magazine cover which was titled, 'The Rehabilitation of Michael Phelps.' The piece, written a few years ago was by Tim Layden, and detailed Phelps' mental health journey. This is an important part of the video, as Phelps has been open about his struggles with anxiety and depression in the past too, through various interviews. When celebrity athletes like Phelps speak openly about mental health and their journey around the same, it is an integral part of normalising the discussion around depression, anxiety, OCD and the like.