On Tuesday, Mobile Premier League, a mobile esports and digital gaming platform, announced it had entered the African gaming market with the launch of its official mobile application in Nigeria. The app will allow the target audience to utilize and monetize their skills in Paid Competitive Games (PCG).

"We're thrilled to bring the MPL gaming experience to Nigeria, a country with a vibrant gaming community. As the first Indian gaming company to launch in Africa, it is a testament to our success in the PCG space and our commitment to expanding our global reach. We look forward to building a strong presence in the Nigerian gaming market and offering a world-class gaming experience to our users," said Sai Srinivas, CEO and Co-Founder, MPL.

For the same, MPL has partnered with Carry1st, one of the leading African mobile gaming publishers. "This relatively new form of gaming allows users to participate in low-to-high stakes skill-based gaming contests, going beyond traditional games," the official release also read.

Nigeria will serve as an entry point of MPL into the African continent as it boasts the highest internet user number in the geography. Having 70 per cent of the 210 million population under 30 years, the gaming market is said to grow at a CAGR of 9-10 per cent between 2020 and 2024.

Additionally, 23 per cent of the Nigerian population are gamers, with 95 per cent having a strong inclination towards mobile gaming. Thirty-two per cent of said gamers pay for games with a higher revenue per app installation as compared to India.