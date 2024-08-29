Labor Day Sale! Save 33% on All Access

Mukesh Ambani Announces Three AI-Driven Products New products are expected to be launched during this Diwali

By Entrepreneur Staff

Reliance

During the 47th Annual General Meeting, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced three Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven products that are expected to be launched during the Diwali season.

"We are embedding AI into all our processes and offerings, creating end-to-end workflows with real-time, data-driven insights and automation. This is helping us deliver smarter, more responsive services to both internal users and customers. To streamline AI adoption, Jio is developing a comprehensive suite of tools and platforms that span the entire AI lifecycle. We call this Jio Brain," he shared during the meeting.

Jio Brain

The AI suite of tools, Jio Brain, is designed to enhance AI adoption, decision-making, and improve customer insights across Reliance's businesses. Jio Brain will leverage the latest developments in AI to enhance business processes. Additionally, Jio Brain aims to democratize AI by establishing a national AI infrastructure supported by gigawatt-scale data centers powered by green energy.

According to the company, it will provide AI tools for call analysis, fraud detection, service recommendations, and customer experience analytics. The platform will also be supported by AI-driven applications like JioVault for data management, JioTranslate for language translation, and PeopleGPT for HR functions. The company also claims it will enhance enterprise connectivity with private 5G networks.

Jio AI-Cloud Welcome Offer

Mukesh Ambani also introduced the Jio AI-Cloud Welcome Offer. This offer will be available to Jio users across the nation, providing up to 100 GB of free cloud storage starting this Diwali.

"Thrilled to announce the Jio AI-Cloud Welcome Offer. Jio users will get up to 100 GB of free cloud storage to securely store and access all their photos, videos, documents, and other digital content and data. We plan to launch the Jio AI-Cloud Welcome Offer starting this Diwali, bringing a powerful and affordable solution where cloud data storage and data-powered AI services are available to everyone everywhere," Ambani said.

Jio Phonecall AI

Furthermore, Akash Ambani also announced Jio Phonecall AI. This new AI-driven tool will be integrated into everyday phone calls. The company stated that this tool will enable users to automatically record, transcribe, store, summarize, and translate calls.
