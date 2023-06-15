Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A digital health startup Mykare Health has raised $2.01 million in Seed funding. The round saw participation from investors including OnDeck ODX – US, Avaana Seed, Huddle, Endurance Capital, F Health, VeritasX, Stanford Angels, Phoenix Angels, Ajit Mohan (founding CEO, Hotstar and former MD, Meta India), Nitish Mittersain (joint managing director, Nazara Technologies), Hari TN (ex-BigBasket), Arjun Vaidya (founder, Dr. Vaidya's), Sean (Hyunil) Sohn (CEO, Krafton), Niraj Karia , Ankit Tandon (global CBO and CEO, OYO), Nikhil Jaisinghani (executive director, Polycab India), Dr Deepu Sebin (ex-CEO and founder, DailyRounds), Vikas Garg (ex-CFO, Paytm), Rahul Nagar (ex-VP, Paytm), Himanshu Arora (ex-Gaana), and Bhavya Shah - MD, Ark Impact, amongst others. The freshly raised capital will be deployed towards elevating the overall patient experience and bolstering talent acquisition efforts.

"We are committed to serve every common, middle class person in India and cross-border with seamless experience, affordable and quality care. In addition, we are also empowering the small and mid-sized hospitals to improve their visibility and trust, with an aim to strengthen their patient footfalls. Through adequate support, these hospitals can significantly reduce India's uneven patient to hospital ratio," said Senu Sam, CEO and co-founder, Mykare Health.

Mykare Health empowers patients and their families through an integrated ecosystem, taking care of every aspect, starting from selecting an appropriate facility and ensuring transparent pricing to managing paperwork, coordinating insurance, providing transportation services, facilitating communication with doctors to understand their procedures, coordinating hospital admission and discharge, and the post-care support. The company also claimed that, in 2023, it plans to double down on the cities of South India, with a vision to ensure the low and middle income groups of the country get better experience and transparency in healthcare.

"Mykare Health's vision to standardise, streamline and optimise the existing healthcare infrastructure is truly transformative. Given its purpose-led proposition for the middle income segment, as well as small and medium-sized hospitals, we hold a strong belief in its growth potential. By prioritising quality, accessibility and transparency, Mykare Health is not only poised to penetrate the length and breadth of India but also make an impact on a global level," said Sail Sachar, founding partner, Huddle.