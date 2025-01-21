Nazara Technologies Secures INR 495 Cr in Strategic Stake Sale, Eyes Global Expansion Arpit Khandelwal, the founder of Plutus Wealth Management, and Mithun Sacheti, a co-founder of CaratLane, have declared an open offer to acquire an additional 26% stake of Nazara Technologies.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Nitish Mittersain, CEO of Nazara Technologies

Gaming and esports platform Nazara Technologies has raised INR 495 crore by selling a 5.4% stake to Axana Estates LLP, led by existing investors Arpit Khandelwal and Mithun Sacheti.

The preferential issue, priced at INR 990 per share, received board approval, signaling a major vote of confidence in the company's growth trajectory.

The transaction triggers a public open offer, as per SEBI norms, with Plutus Wealth Management LLP, Axana Estates LLP, and Persons Acting in Concert (PACs) aiming to acquire an additional 26% stake. If fully accepted, the combined stakes of the acquirers, PACs, and existing promoters Vikash Mittersain and Nitish Mittersain will rise to 61.5%, reinforcing their hold on Nazara.

The infusion of capital is poised to supercharge Nazara's organic growth, fuel strategic acquisitions, and facilitate expansion into new markets, positioning it as a formidable player in the global gaming landscape.

Simultaneously, Nazara is strengthening its portfolio with the acquisition of intellectual property rights for two popular mobile games, 'CATS: Crash Arena' and 'King of Thieves,' from Barcelona-based developer ZeptoLab for INR 67 crore (USD 7.7 million). These titles will now be published under the "Nazara Publishing" banner, further boosting the company's reach in the global mobile gaming market.

Nazara's leadership, spearheaded by Chairman and Managing Director Vikash Mittersain and CEO Nitish Mittersain, remains committed to operating independently while leveraging this strategic partnership.

"This consolidation of ownership provides growth capital and strategic expertise to help Nazara emerge as a global leader in gaming and entertainment," said Arpit Khandelwal, Founder of Plutus Wealth Management. Mithun Sacheti added, "Gaming is the new frontier of consumer engagement, blending technology, entertainment, and community."

Nazara is now poised to redefine gaming entertainment, signaling an exciting new chapter in its journey.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Growing a Business

What is Blue Ocean Strategy? 3 Key Ways to Build a Business in an Uncontested Market

Exploring "Blue Ocean" opportunities involves navigating uncharted territory where few understand the problem, offering both excitement and risk.

By Howard Enders
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

Findi Strengthens Financial Inclusion Footprint with Bankit Acquisition

With this acquisition, Findi will triple its merchant network to over 1,80,000 partners, extending its reach to 12,000+ pin codes, a sixfold increase in coverage.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Snabbit Secures USD 5.5 Mn to Scale Its 15-Minute On-Demand Home Service Platform

The round was led by Elevation Capital with participation from Nexus Venture Partners and prominent angels, including Vidit Aatrey, Sanjeev Barnwal, Gaurav Munjal, and Niraj Singh.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Meta Is Building AI That Can Write Code Like a Mid-Level Engineer, According to Mark Zuckerberg

Meanwhile, OpenAI is reportedly preparing to launch a Ph.D.-level super AI that can complete complex human tasks.

By Sherin Shibu