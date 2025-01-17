Negen Capital and Vyom Wealth Lead INR 36 Cr Funding Round for Waste Management Startup WeVOIS Founded by Abhishek Gupta and Abhinav Shekhar Vashistha, WeVOIS is pioneering sustainable solutions such as textile waste recycling facilities and bio-CNG plants to convert wet waste into clean energy.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

WeVOIS Founders

Jaipur-based waste management startup WeVOIS has raised INR 36 crore (USD 4.2 million) in a Series A funding round led by Negen Capital and Vyom Wealth (the Polycab family office), with support from Venture Catalysts, SN Capital, Warmup Ventures, Marsshot Ventures (Razorpay Founders' Fund), and other angel investors.

The funding will accelerate WeVOIS's operations, expand partnerships, and fuel innovation across India.

"We will use this funding to establish a state-of-the-art centre of excellence for advanced waste processing, a first-of-its-kind facility in India. Our prototypes are ready for commercialisation, allowing us to reduce waste and its environmental impact drastically. This is a vital step toward positioning India as a global pioneer in waste management technologies," said Abhinav Vashistha, Co-founder and CTO of WeVOIS.

Founded by Abhishek Gupta and Abhinav Shekhar Vashistha, WeVOIS is pioneering sustainable solutions such as textile waste recycling facilities and bio-CNG plants to convert wet waste into clean energy.

Leveraging proprietary technology powered by IoT and AI-driven analytics, the startup optimises waste collection, reduces carbon emissions, and enhances recycling efficiency.

The company's IoT-based mobile app ensures efficient waste collection by guiding sanitation staff along optimised routes and informing citizens about collection schedules while allowing real-time vehicle tracking.

"The waste management sector has evolved significantly, driven by better regulations and heightened awareness. WeVOIS's cutting-edge technology is uniquely positioned to address these challenges while creating immense value for investors and communities alike," added Neil Bahal, Founder of Negen Capital.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

4 Business Books All Entrepreneurs Should Read

There are countless business books out there, but let's be honest: Not all of them live up to the hype. Here are the four I'd actually recommend to all current and aspiring entrepreneurs.

By Hope Horner
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Amazon to Acquire Bengaluru-Based Digital Lending Firm Axio

Amazon already holds an 8% stake in Axio, acquired during its INR 144 crore extended Series C round in 2018.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

MicroMitti Secures INR 90 Cr to Revolutionise Proptech and Real Estate Investment

The funding is split into INR 17.06 crore for MicroMitti's holding firm and INR 72.94 crore allocated to its Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) undertaking iconic projects in Indore.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Leadership

Don't Stand in the Way of AI — How Artificial Intelligence Can Turn Us Into Better Leaders and Entrepreneurs

To take full advantage of AI, leaders need to use it themselves rather than stand in the way.

By Ryan Wong
Side Hustle

'My Whole Life Changed': This 28-Year-Old's Side Hustle Made $10,000 in the First Month. She Quit Her Job and Is About to Hit $10 Million.

Gia Mezz was tired of seeing fast fashion on the rise — so she launched her own business.

By Amanda Breen