Founded by Abhishek Gupta and Abhinav Shekhar Vashistha, WeVOIS is pioneering sustainable solutions such as textile waste recycling facilities and bio-CNG plants to convert wet waste into clean energy.

Jaipur-based waste management startup WeVOIS has raised INR 36 crore (USD 4.2 million) in a Series A funding round led by Negen Capital and Vyom Wealth (the Polycab family office), with support from Venture Catalysts, SN Capital, Warmup Ventures, Marsshot Ventures (Razorpay Founders' Fund), and other angel investors.

The funding will accelerate WeVOIS's operations, expand partnerships, and fuel innovation across India.

"We will use this funding to establish a state-of-the-art centre of excellence for advanced waste processing, a first-of-its-kind facility in India. Our prototypes are ready for commercialisation, allowing us to reduce waste and its environmental impact drastically. This is a vital step toward positioning India as a global pioneer in waste management technologies," said Abhinav Vashistha, Co-founder and CTO of WeVOIS.

Leveraging proprietary technology powered by IoT and AI-driven analytics, the startup optimises waste collection, reduces carbon emissions, and enhances recycling efficiency.

The company's IoT-based mobile app ensures efficient waste collection by guiding sanitation staff along optimised routes and informing citizens about collection schedules while allowing real-time vehicle tracking.

"The waste management sector has evolved significantly, driven by better regulations and heightened awareness. WeVOIS's cutting-edge technology is uniquely positioned to address these challenges while creating immense value for investors and communities alike," added Neil Bahal, Founder of Negen Capital.