Flash Sale! Save 25% on All Access

Neuron Energy Secures INR 20 Cr in Series A Round to Advance EV Battery Manufacturing The Mumbai-based platform aims to deploy the funds raised to strengthen its capacity for research and development. This will include the creation of a state-of-the-art laboratory for research and development in Pune and a manufacturing facility in Delhi.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Pratik Kamdar, CEO and Co-founder of Neuron Energy

Electric vehicle battery manufacturer Neuron Energy has announced the raising of INR 20 crore in a Series A round from Chona Family and Capri Global Family Office.

As per the official release, the raised funding will strengthen its capacity for research and development. This will include the creation of a state-of-the-art laboratory for research and development in Pune and a manufacturing facility in Delhi.

Pratik Kamdar, CEO and Co-founder of Neuron Energy, said, "We are pleased to secure this Series A funding, which reflects investor confidence in Neuron Energy's profitable business model and growth potential. These investments will drive our innovation efforts in EV battery technology and support our goal of achieving a revenue of INR 300 crores by FY 25–26. We remain committed to advancing sustainable energy solutions and contributing to India's evolving EV landscape."

Founded in 2018 by Pratk Kamdar, Neuron Energy offers smart batteries with lead-acid and lithium-ion technology for golf carts, rickshaws, and bicycles.

The Mumbai-based platform provides batteries to small and medium-sized manufacturers who do not produce their own batteries in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

It claims to work with companies including Komaki, YC electric, E-Vishwa, EVTrick, 3ev, & 2.O.

According to Neuron Energy, its Pune facility will focus on enhancing battery life, reducing charging duration, and developing efficient cooling packs. The platform's Delhi set-up is expected to produce 100 MWh of batteries annually, specifically for two-wheelers. The company aims to clock INR 150–200 crore in revenue in the current fiscal year.

Nirali Solani, Director Chona Family Office, added, "By investing in Neuron Energy, we are contributing to a future where clean energy solutions are accessible and impactful. We believe in the transformative potential of Neuron Energy's technology and are confident that this partnership will drive significant advancements in the EV sector in India."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

CoinDCX Launches Crypto Investors Protection Fund

The decision to create the fund comes after fellow competitor WazirX lost USD 230M amid a cyberattack. The move solidifies CoinDCX's commitment to the ecosystem and its users

By Entrepreneur Staff
By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

5 Things Your Business Needs to Thrive Amid Economic and Political Uncertainty

There are steps you, as a small business owner, can take to ensure financial stability and position yourself for growth

By Marius Silvasan
Business News

Meet Figure 02, the 'Most Advanced Humanoid Robot on the Market' Backed By Jeff Bezos, OpenAI

Figure 02 was successfully tested at BMW Factories.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Suzlon Energy to Acquire Majority Stake of 76% in Renom Energy Worth INR 660 Crore

Suzlon Energy's board of directors have given the green signal to acquire a 76 per cent majority stake in Renom Energy worth INR 660 crore in two tranches

By Entrepreneur Staff