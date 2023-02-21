NimbleS2P Raises INR 4 Crore In Pre-Series A Funding Round

By Teena Jose

SaaS platform NimbleS2P has raised INR 4 crore in pre-Series A funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV). The round also saw participation from other micro-venture catalysts and angel investors. The funds raised will be used for sales, marketing, partner relations, and product development.

"Our vision is to revolutionize supplier-buyer interaction through a fully-automated platform. In the next 2 to 3 years, we aim to establish a strong foundation and attract over 200,000 users, expanding our growth story from India to the Middle East, and South-Asia. In fact, we are confident that our partnership with IPV will be instrumental in driving significant value for our stakeholders and help us create a connected, automated, and well-networked supply chain," said Chandresh Sharma, CEO, NimbleS2P.

NimbleS2P creates over 60% cost savings in source-to-pay for enterprises, and on top of that, it establishes a trusted supplier ecosystem, unleashing network effects within weeks. The company currently caters to more than 15 customers, including renowned names like DLF, Jindal Steel & Power, and Oberoi Realty, among others, according to an official statement by the company.

NimbleS2P was founded in 2016 by Chandresh Sharma and Arun Krishnamoorthy with the goal of revolutionizing the source-to-pay process in the supply chain and logistics industries.

According to market insights, the current global supply chain market size is estimated to be worth over $6 billion, and it is growing at a consistent rate of 7% CAGR, which means that by 2032, it is projected to reach an estimated $13 billion.
