Nurture Well specialises in premium cookies and biscuits under the brands "RICHLITE," "FUNTREAT," and "CANBERRA".

Noida-based biscuits and cookies manufacturer Nurture Well Foods Private Limited announced that it has closed a private placement round with an investment of INR 500 million from India Inflection Opportunity Fund (IIOF).

This is IIOF's sixth investment in the last six months.

Sanidhya Garg, Director of Nurture Well, said, "By leveraging our market expertise alongside IIOF's substantial financial resources, we are strategically positioned to enhance shareholder value and foster sustainable growth. This partnership lays a strong foundation for generating long-term economic value and securing a prosperous future for all stakeholders involved."

Founded in 2023 by Sanidhya Garg, Nurture Well specialises in premium cookies and biscuits under the brands "RICHLITE," "FUNTREAT," and "CANBERRA". The brand's offerings include butter-rich and centre-filled products, catering to diverse taste preferences.

With a robust distribution network of over 150 business partners across North India and international markets, including the UAE, Kuwait, Somalia, Tanzania, Afghanistan, Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, and Seychelles, Nurture Well supplies through retail and online portals.

Saurabh Goel, Director of Nurture Well, added, "Our vision is to be a leading and innovative biscuit manufacturing company, recognized globally for our exceptional quality, diverse product range, and commitment to customer satisfaction. We strive to delight consumers with delicious and wholesome biscuits that become their preferred choice for indulgence, comfort, and everyday snacking."

Its state-of-the-art facility in Rajasthan has a capacity of 32,200 MTPA and manufacturing tie-ups in Malaysia.

The company has seen a 47% CAGR from 2021 to 2024, with a topline of INR 2,750 million, a return on equity of 28%, and a return on capital employed of 24%.

Madhu Lunawat, CIO of India Inflection Opportunity Fund, said, "The FMCG industry holds immense potential, and we are confident that Nurture Well's dedication to quality and innovation positions it perfectly to capitalise on this growth. We are particularly enthusiastic about the fast growth in domestic as well as overseas markets."