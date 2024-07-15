Get All Access for $5/mo

Nurture Well Foods Gains INR 500 Mn from India Inflection Opportunity Fund Nurture Well specialises in premium cookies and biscuits under the brands "RICHLITE," "FUNTREAT," and "CANBERRA".

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sanidhya Garg, Director of Nurture Well|LinkedIn

Noida-based biscuits and cookies manufacturer Nurture Well Foods Private Limited announced that it has closed a private placement round with an investment of INR 500 million from India Inflection Opportunity Fund (IIOF).

This is IIOF's sixth investment in the last six months.

Sanidhya Garg, Director of Nurture Well, said, "By leveraging our market expertise alongside IIOF's substantial financial resources, we are strategically positioned to enhance shareholder value and foster sustainable growth. This partnership lays a strong foundation for generating long-term economic value and securing a prosperous future for all stakeholders involved."

Founded in 2023 by Sanidhya Garg, Nurture Well specialises in premium cookies and biscuits under the brands "RICHLITE," "FUNTREAT," and "CANBERRA". The brand's offerings include butter-rich and centre-filled products, catering to diverse taste preferences.

With a robust distribution network of over 150 business partners across North India and international markets, including the UAE, Kuwait, Somalia, Tanzania, Afghanistan, Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, and Seychelles, Nurture Well supplies through retail and online portals.

Saurabh Goel, Director of Nurture Well, added, "Our vision is to be a leading and innovative biscuit manufacturing company, recognized globally for our exceptional quality, diverse product range, and commitment to customer satisfaction. We strive to delight consumers with delicious and wholesome biscuits that become their preferred choice for indulgence, comfort, and everyday snacking."

Its state-of-the-art facility in Rajasthan has a capacity of 32,200 MTPA and manufacturing tie-ups in Malaysia.

The company has seen a 47% CAGR from 2021 to 2024, with a topline of INR 2,750 million, a return on equity of 28%, and a return on capital employed of 24%.

Madhu Lunawat, CIO of India Inflection Opportunity Fund, said, "The FMCG industry holds immense potential, and we are confident that Nurture Well's dedication to quality and innovation positions it perfectly to capitalise on this growth. We are particularly enthusiastic about the fast growth in domestic as well as overseas markets."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business News

How to Start Your Dream Business This Weekend, According to a Tech CEO Worth $36 Million

He started his now 14-year-old company in one weekend for $60 — it made $300,000 the first year, and $3 million the second.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

BluSmart Secures USD 24 Mn in Pre-Series B Round to Expand EV Operations

The latest funding round will support BluSmart in expanding its operations and building real EV charging infrastructure and assets in the megacities of India.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

SkinInspired and Perpetuity Capital Raise Early-Stage Funding

The Indian startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Infra.Market Secures INR 150 Cr in Debt Financing

This follows a USD 50 million equity round from the Mars Unicorn Fund.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Aditya Birla Fashion Acquires Additional Stake in Goodview Fashion, Total Stake Now 51%

With this, Aditya Birla has raised its ownership position to 51% from 33.5% .

By Entrepreneur Staff