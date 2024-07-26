Get All Access for $5/mo

Olympics 2024 : Indian Brands Assemble in Force With companies eager to soft-block potential medalists, more than two dozen Indian brands have inked sponsorship or collaboration agreements for the Paris Olympics, demonstrating an unprecedented level of interest in athletes who do not play cricket.

With companies eager to soft-block potential medalists, more than two dozen Indian brands have inked sponsorship or collaboration agreements for the Paris Olympics, demonstrating an unprecedented level of interest in athletes who do not play cricket. Renowned brands such Adani Group, Puma, Dream Sports, Amul, JSW Group, and Radico Khaitan are connected to the Indian team traveling to Paris.

"This is our first time participating in this kind of association... According to Abhishek Khaitan, MD of the spirits company Radico Khaitan, sports in India have expanded beyond cricket. "To serve tourists from around the world, we have partnered with India House as their official spirits provider." The Indian Olympic Association and the Reliance Foundation want to establish India House in Paris as a cultural hub.

Aditya Birla Group, Borosil, HerbalLife, Inox Leisure, Yes Bank, and Bharat Petroleum Corp. are among the other companies that have enrolled. IOA's earnings from sponsorships in Paris has increased from the Tokyo Olympics to more than Rs 50 crore. Sponsorships cover a wide range of deliverables, from providing athletes with equipment or kits, like Puma, to displaying their emblem on official jerseys, like JSW.

Industry experts stated that unlike in the past when they were only visible during competitions, athletes like Neeraj Chopra, Manika Batra, Rohan Bopanna, PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain, and Mirabai Chanu have stayed constantly prominent in terms of brand affiliation. Tokyo gold champion in javelin For example, Chopra has led brand partnerships; the largest and most recent being with Omega, a luxury watch manufacturer based in Switzerland.

The Indian team's ceremonial outfit, designed by renowned designer Tarun Tahiliani under the Aditya Birla Group label Tasva, is the first time a well-known name has been involved in this fashion. Tahiliani is the latest designer of Olympic athlete uniforms, following in the footsteps of Christian Louboutin, Giorgio Armani, and Ralph Lauren.

In a press release, Aditya Birla Capital stated that it is Team India's official sponsor and is demonstrating its support with marketing initiatives on print, digital, OTT, outdoor, and social media channels. The financial services organization intends to present each athlete's unique journey of adversity and triumph. "We are thrilled to collaborate with the IOA," CEO Vishakha Mulye declared.

The dates of the Paris Olympics are set for July 26 to August 11. India has 117 players in its squad.
