COOX aims to use the new funds to expand from 20 to 40 cities, enhance marketing efforts, and integrate AI technology to improve operational efficiency and scalability.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

On-demand home services startup COOX has secured USD 125K in a seed funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The new funds will support COOX's expansion from 20 to 40 cities, increase its marketing outreach, and advance its technology through AI integration, enhancing operational efficiency and scalability.

Founded by Akshat Gupta and Rajat Johri, COOX offers a wide range of on-demand home services, including professional chefs, bartenders, waitstaff, cleaners, appliance rentals, crockery rentals, ingredient delivery, event decorations, and live singers. These services cater to various occasions, such as house parties, birthdays, weddings, and corporate events, with a diverse menu spanning North Indian, South Indian, Chinese, Continental, Italian, Thai, Mexican, and more. Additionally, COOX provides domestic cooks on a monthly subscription, covering daily cooking needs for households.

Since its inception in 2019, COOX has served over 500,000 customers, delivering an extensive selection of 15+ cuisines and 500+ dishes. With over 3,000 trained professionals, the startup is revolutionising home services through technology while contributing to the gig economy by generating jobs within the hospitality and events sector.

Akshat Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, said, "At COOX, we are committed to transforming the landscape of home services through cutting-edge technology, ensuring seamless experiences for both customers and partners. Our aim is to provide not only exceptional service to clients but also create significant employment opportunities for gig workers in the hospitality industry."

Vinay Bansal, Founder and CEO of Inflection Point Ventures, emphasised the significance of COOX's offerings: "Managing daily tasks or hosting events requires reliable support. A platform like COOX makes life simpler and stress-free, offering seamless service while also creating jobs in the gig economy. COOX's technology-driven approach resonates with IPV's mission to invest in impactful solutions that make a real difference."

As of October 2024, COOX claims to operate across 20 cities, providing over 10 on-demand services, from culinary and event management to rental solutions, catering to various customer preferences and events.