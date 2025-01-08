One Health Assist focuses on disrupting healthcare through its online and offline platforms and has integrated various services, including an extensive physical network.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

One Health Assist, a HIPAA-compliant preventive healthcare eco-system, recently announced expansion milestones alongside a revenue projection of INR 100 crore in its maiden operational year.

One Health Assist focuses on disrupting healthcare through its online and offline platforms and has integrated various services, including an extensive physical network.

The company aims to redefine healthcare by blending digital innovation with a network of 50 new physical stores, with the convenience of online services. The company also said that it is leveraging advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), AR/VR, and a centralized inventory system.

The project will kickstart in Ahmedabad with an introduction of a franchise model, with the company aiming for rapid market penetration via the model.

Davinder Bhasin, Founder, of One Health Assist said, "At One Health Assist, our mission is to make healthcare more accessible, reliable, and personalized for every individual. By combining cutting-edge technology with an expanding physical presence, we are setting new benchmarks in healthcare delivery. Achieving a revenue target of INR 100 crore in our first year reflects not only the trust our customers place in us but also the scalability and impact of our model. This growth is a testament to our commitment to innovation, customer-centricity, and creating a seamless ecosystem that caters to the evolving needs of modern healthcare consumers."

New operations in Hyderabad and Delhi are expected to offer One Health a rich talent pool with cost-efficient operations and close proximity to corporate hubs and government stakeholders.

The company aims to leverage AI tools and insights to enhance customer engagement. One Health Assist said it plans to expand its physical and digital footprint, integrate wearables and IoT for real-time health monitoring, and explore blockchain technology for secure data management.