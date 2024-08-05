Launched in April, Bharat Value Fund is the second Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) by IIOT. It focuses on pre-IPO investment opportunities within Indian growth-stage enterprises.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mumbai-based financial services firm Pantomath Group's India Inflection Opportunity Trust (IIOT) has unveiled its Bharat Value Fund (BVF), aiming to raise a targeted corpus of INR 2,000 crore.

The fund, which includes a base amount of INR 1,000 crore and an additional green shoe option of INR 1,000 crore, has already achieved its green shoe option at the first close, signaling strong investor confidence.

Launched in April, Bharat Value Fund is the second Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) by IIOT. It focuses on pre-IPO investment opportunities within Indian growth-stage enterprises.

Madhu Lunawat, Chief Investment Officer of IIOT, said, "Bharat Value Fund is designed to capitalise on the massive demographic opportunities in the mid-market segment that the Indian economy presents. We are confident that BVF will deliver robust returns and become a cornerstone of our investors' portfolios, helping them achieve long-term growth and financial success."

As per the official release, the inaugural scheme of IIOT, the India Inflection Opportunity Fund (IIOF), had deployed 100% of the committed money worth INR 500 crore within eight months of its final closure. It has made twelve investments to date, including eight in the past eight months.

Further, IIOF has also secured an exit at a 10X valuation.

"We have stuck to our theme of participating in businesses that contribute to make-in-India, rural consumption, and having global engagements while creating meaningful societal impact. Our portfolio includes companies that procure directly from farmers, make use of renewable energy, carry out water treatment and supply projects for rural households, import substitute products, and carry on export-oriented business," added Lunawat.