Parliament Passes Amendments to Levy 28% GST Tax on Online Gaming FM Sitharaman had previously stated that the council was keen on getting the bill rolled out to levy tax from October 1.

By Paromita Gupta

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

On Friday, the Parliament passed the bill to exercise a 28 per cent tax on the full face value of bets in online gaming, casinos and horse race clubs.

Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced two new bills at both houses- the Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and The Integrated Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

The passed amendments will be integrated into the two new bills. The two bills were passed by the Lower House by a voice vote without a debate. The Rajya Sabha returned the two proposed legislations to the Lok Sabha with a voice vote as well.

The amendments to the Central GST (CGST) and Integrated GST (IGST) laws were approved by the GST Council last week.

The Group of Ministers (GoM) met for the 50th GST Council Meeting last month and announced their decision of a 28 per cent tax on online gaming, horse racing and casinos. The tax will be applicable for both skill and chance-based games.

The decision was criticized by the industry players and experts.

FM Sitharaman had previously stated that the council was keen on getting the bill rolled out to levy tax from October 1. "It (28% GST on online gaming & casinos) is expected to be implemented from 1st October... It is also decided that this decision will be reviewed after six months after it is implemented. When I say six months it does not mean starting from today, it begins after when it is implemented", said Sitharaman earlier last week.

The states will now get the amendments passed in the state GST laws in their respective assemblies.
Paromita Gupta

Features Writer with Entrepreneur India

Covering news and trends in AI and Metaverse segments. An avid book reader running her personal blog on the side. You may reach me at paromita@entrepreneurindia.com. 

Related Topics

News and Trends GST Bill

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

10 AI Tools That You Should Be Using In Your Business This Year

Here are 10 AI tools that you can be using today to help increase productivity and hopefully profits.

By Gene Marks
News and Trends

Bluwheelz Raises $500,000 In Seed Funding

The funding will also enable Bluwheelz to invest in advanced technology and innovations, enhance its service offerings, and further strengthen its partnerships with various stakeholders in the electric mobility ecosystem

By Teena Jose
News and Trends

T-Hub, Atal Incubation Center Select 23 Startups For Sustainability Cohort

The cohort, which comprises 23 cutting-edge startups, will undergo a 100-day intensive program aimed at fostering solutions to pressing sustainability challenges

By Teena Jose
Starting a Business

Turning Ideas into Reality — How Your Everyday Life Inspires Business Ideas

Every great business began as an idea. Here's how I took my idea from conception to thriving company.

By Cyrus Claffey
Money & Finance

How to Make Money Online: 10 Proven Ways to Make Money Online

Need to know how to make money online as a side gig or new career? Check out this breakdown of the 10 top online money-making methods.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Leadership

The 5 Pillars of Thriving Teams and Extraordinary Workplace Cultures

Explore the five pillars that create extraordinary team cultures in organizations. These are the keys to boosting productivity, cultivating fulfillment and fostering well-being among your team.

By Satyen Raja