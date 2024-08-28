Get All Access for $5/mo

PDS Limited Raises INR 430 Cr in QIP to Fuel Global Expansion and Innovation With the raised funds, the Mumbai-based company aims to accelerate its growth journey of expanding into new markets and categories, as well as diversifying its sourcing regions through brownfield investments, all while maintaining a robust balance sheet.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Pallak Seth (Executive Vice Chairman) & Sanjay Jain (Group CEO)

PDS Limited has announced the successful completion of its Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP), raising INR 430 crore (around USD 51 million).

The QIP attracted robust interest from institutional investors, with a subscription exceeding twice the issue size.

The raised funds will be pivotal in accelerating PDS Limited's growth trajectory. The company plans to expand into new markets and categories while diversifying its sourcing regions through brownfield investments. This strategic approach aims to enhance its global footprint while maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Pallak Seth, Executive Vice Chairman of PDS Limited, said, "We are immensely pleased with the enthusiastic response to our QIP, especially as this marks our first fundraise since demerger, with participation from a diverse range of institutional investors. This funding will be pivotal in propelling our expansion efforts, driving innovation, and expanding our global footprint into new and exciting markets."

Sanjay Jain, Group CEO of PDS Limited, added, "We are delighted with the strong response to our QIP, which not only strengthens our balance sheet but also fuels our growth opportunities. Furthermore, this fundraise helps institutionalize our capital structure with the participation of leading marquee long-term investors."

Established in 1999, PDS Limited is a global fashion infrastructure platform specializing in product development, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution for major brands and retailers worldwide.

The Mumbai-based firm operates across over 90 locations in more than 20 countries, with a workforce of over 4,200 employees and more than 6,000 factory associates.

For FY24, PDS reported consolidated revenues of INR 10,370 crore. The company is listed on BSE Ltd and the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Bengaluru-based Kreedo Raises USD 4 Mn to Enhance Early Childhood Education Offerings

Founded in 2012 by Mridula Shridhar and VK Manikandan, Kreedo collaborates with affordable private schools and preschools, transforming early childhood education through its innovative 6T learning framework.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Dailyhunt Parent VerSe Innovation Acquires Digital Marketing Company Valueleaf Group

VerSe Innovation's acquisition of Valueleaf Group aims to boost its ad tech capabilities, driving USD 100 million in additional revenue and 10% EBITDA margins by FY25, while enhancing programmatic performance and ROI.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

'Pressure Cooker': Why Millionaire Nvidia Employees Are Still Working Until 2 a.m.

In a new report, current and former Nvidia employees gave insight into the work culture at the chip-maker, including long hours, lots of yelling, and unbelievable bank accounts.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Why Are Nvidia Earnings So Important? They Could Be a 'Market Mover,' Says Expert

Nvidia is currently the second largest company in the world by market cap, after Apple.

By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

How Niranjan Hiranandani Created the 'Real' estate Business

Real estate was an accidental choice, ultimately I got into the world of business and then realised it's not just a cakewalk, says Niranjan Hiranandani, founder & chairman- Hiranandani Group

By Shrabona Ghosh