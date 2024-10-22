You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Peak XV has announced the launch of its tenth cohort under the Surge seed-stage platform, bringing together a highly diverse and global selection of 14 innovative startups. These startups, hailing from regions as varied as India, the Middle East, Singapore, China and the US, are poised to drive advancements across industries like AI, fintech, consumer brands and healthcare.

The Surge 10 cohort represents Peak XV's most globally expansive and sector-diverse group yet. Companies such as Amaani, which focuses on beauty and wellness products from the Middle East, and SalarySe, a fintech platform for managing salaries in India, exemplify the diversity and ambition of this cohort. A stealth company in specialty healthcare also highlights the broad range of sectors represented in Surge 10.

Surge 10's focus on artificial intelligence is reflected in companies like Auquan, which uses AI to automate tasks in financial services, and Brainfish, an AI-powered customer support platform for online businesses. Additionally, Dezy seeks to redefine dental care through innovative technology, while OrbitShift accelerates enterprise sales with AI-native tools.

"Announcing our tenth cohort of Surge is a very special milestone for us. We're privileged to have played a part in the company-building journeys of over 350 founders since the inception of Surge, which has played a key role in growing and nurturing India and Southeast Asia's seed ecosystem and we're now seeing incredible success from companies in the earlier cohorts that are on the path to building truly enduring companies," said Rajan Anandan, managing director, Peak XV and Surge

Startups selected for Surge 10 will receive up to $3 million in seed funding, along with comprehensive support, including mentorship from leading global founders, access to Peak XV's extensive network, and valuable perks such as cloud storage and software services worth over $2 million.

Running from October 2024 to February 2025, the program combines in-person and online sessions, focusing on founder development, go-to-market strategies, and brand building. It culminates with a US immersion experience, where founders will visit the campuses of OpenAI and Notion, providing them exposure to Silicon Valley's ecosystem.

Peak XV's Surge platform has become a powerhouse for nurturing early-stage startups, empowering founders to scale their businesses globally. Surge 09 had visited the NVIDIA campus earlier this year and met Jensen Huang. Founders participate in three days of in-person kick-off events, 14 weeks of online sessions and 4 days of in-person US immersion.