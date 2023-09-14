The fund raised will be utilized to expand the retail presence in India, expand overseas with an omnichannel approach and allocate additional resources to marketing and awareness initiatives

Pee Safe, a hygiene and wellness brand owned by Redcliffe Hygiene Private Limited, has partially closed their Series B round. The company has received $3 million out of their total round size of $6 million. The funding was led by Natco Pharma Limited, a leading pharmaceutical company, and Rainmatter Health, supported by Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath, founders of Zerodha. Alkemi Growth Capital, an existing investor, also participated in the round.

According to the company, the newly acquired funds will be utilized to expand the retail presence in India, expand overseas with an omnichannel approach and allocate additional resources to marketing and awareness initiatives.

"We are thrilled to secure strategic funding from esteemed pharmaceutical and wellness players like Natco Pharma and Rainmatter. This funding will accelerate our expansion efforts and establish us as the leading brand in the rapidly growing intimate wellness sector, which boasts a remarkable CAGR of 16%. Over the past five years, Pee Safe has achieved a remarkable growth rate of 100% CAGR, surpassing market expectations," said Vikas Bagaria, the founder and CEO, Pee Safe.

Pee Safe was established with the primary goal of addressing a significant concern for women: the risk of Urinary Tract Infections resulting from unsanitary toilet seats and the lack of access to hygienic public restrooms.

The company also claimed that it has served over 6 million customers with over 7 lakh registered customers on their website, and impacted the lives of over 2 lakh menstruators from underprivileged backgrounds through awareness drives and donated over a million menstrual care products.

"The vast majority of Indian women don't have access to safe menstrual and personal hygiene products. This is due to a lack of awareness and access, which causes preventable health issues like urinary tract infections (UTI) among millions of Indian women. Making these products widely available is the need of the hour, and we are thrilled that Pee Safe is tackling these challenges. Helping Indians live healthier lives is a cause that we identify closely with at Rainmatter, and we are happy to be a part of this journey," said Dilip Kumar, Head of Investments, Rainmatter Health (backed by Zerodha).