Perceptyne Raises USD 3 Mn Funding to Revolutionise Robotics with AI-Driven Automation

Perceptyne, a deep tech AI-first robotics startup, has secured USD 3 million in its seed funding round, co-led by Endiya Partners and Yali Capital, with additional participation from Whiteboard Capital and prominent angel investors.

The funds will be utilised to accelerate product development, customer acquisition, and growth initiatives.

Founded by Raviteja Chivukula, Jagga Raju Nadimpalli, and Mrutyunjaya Nadiminti, Perceptyne is at the forefront of robotics innovation, developing products that perform tasks requiring human-like dexterity, such as product assembly and packaging. The startup is building a vertically integrated, full-stack robotics platform that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to create smarter and more efficient automation solutions.

Perceptyne's flagship products, the PR-34D and PR-9D, are advanced dual-arm and single-arm robots equipped with integrated computer vision, AI, multi-modal sensing, and highly articulate end-effectors. These robots are specifically designed for manufacturing and assembly line applications in industries like automotive and electronics, offering manufacturers a way to automate complex tasks without needing to overhaul their existing infrastructure.

The startup's integrated approach aims to dramatically reduce the time required for robotic automation, cutting integration time from quarters to weeks. By providing a seamless solution that eliminates the need for changes to assembly lines, Perceptyne helps manufacturing companies accelerate their robotic automation efforts, ultimately enhancing productivity and efficiency.

JITO Foundation Leads USD 1 Mn Investment in Elixia Robotics

JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation (JIIF), India's only community-based angel network, has successfully led a USD 1 million pre-Series A funding round for Elixia INC and its Indian subsidiary, Elixia Robotics Pvt Ltd.

The investment is backed by notable figures including Motilal Oswal (Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited), Vimal Shah (Bidco Oil), Sparsh Jain (JG Group), Vinod Dugar (RDB Group), and Vimal Khinvasara (WMA Group). Additionally, Ashok Shah (vtransgroup) and Amit Chandwar (K M Trans Logistics Pvt Ltd).

Founded in 2022 by Sanket Sheth, Elixia specialises in logistics automation, providing businesses with comprehensive software solutions to streamline their supply chain operations.

The newly acquired funds will support Elixia's expansion into the Middle East, focusing on delivering advanced logistics solutions tailored to regional needs. The startup also plans to enhance its product portfolio with generative AI and machine learning, significantly improving multimodal visibility and operational efficiency.

Rajat Mehta, Chairman of JIIF, said, "Our investment in Elixia is part of our commitment to harnessing innovation."

Sanket Sheth, Founder of Elixia, added, "This new investment will enable us to expand our product portfolio with generative AI capabilities and enhance multimodal visibility for our customers. In a world where time is money, we empower businesses to save both by streamlining their supply chains with data-driven solutions."

Brown Living Secures Pre-Seed Funding to Boost Sustainable Marketplace

Brown Living, an online marketplace focused on sustainable and plastic-free products, has successfully raised an undisclosed amount in a pre-seed funding round led by Blink Digital, with participation from angel investors Sanjay Nayar and Bharat Iyer.

The funds will be utilised to enhance market access for artisans and small to medium enterprises (SMEs) across India.

Currently hosting around 650 sellers and 1,800 artisans, Brown Living plans to expand its platform significantly in the coming months.

Chaitsi Ahuja, Founder and CEO of Brown Living, said, "This will enable us to scale our efforts to reach our next million customers and expand our Artisan-to-Consumer (A2C) model." The platform aims to empower consumers to choose eco-friendly products while supporting small businesses and fostering partnerships with artisan communities to help them embrace digital opportunities.

Dooj Ramchandani, Co-founder of Blink Digital, highlighted Brown Living's unique model, which connects artisans directly with eco-conscious consumers. He noted, "Their A2C model allows for fair pricing and a global platform for sustainable products."