Planify, a financial institution known for its innovative investment solutions, has launched its latest initiative, the Planify VentureX Fund.

This new fund is tailored to uncover and invest in the most promising small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across emerging markets. By focusing on SMEs, VentureX aims to offer investors a chance to diversify their portfolios and tap into the rapid growth of startups across various industries.

Rajesh Singla, Founder and CEO of Planify, said, "The launch of Planify VentureX Fund represents a significant milestone in our journey to empower investors and support the growth of visionary entrepreneurs. Today, accredited investors have the financial capacity to invest INR 1 crore over a 2-3 year horizon. Still, they lack exposure in the AIF space and are investing heavily in mutual funds and PMS."

"At Planify, we believe in the power of innovation and disruption to drive meaningful change. SMEs have consistently outperformed Nifty and even Nifty Small Cap for the last 5 years. SMEs gave 79% CAGR compared to 56% in small caps and 20% Nifty50 in FY2024," Singla added.

As per the official release, a notable feature of the VentureX Fund is its focus on listed SMEs, mitigating common liquidity risks associated with venture capital investments.