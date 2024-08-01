Get All Access for $5/mo

Planify Launches VentureX Fund for Investing in High-Growth SMEs By focusing on SMEs, VentureX aims to offer investors a chance to diversify their portfolios and tap into the rapid growth of startups across various industries.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Rajesh Singla, Founder and CEO of Planify

Planify, a financial institution known for its innovative investment solutions, has launched its latest initiative, the Planify VentureX Fund.

This new fund is tailored to uncover and invest in the most promising small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across emerging markets. By focusing on SMEs, VentureX aims to offer investors a chance to diversify their portfolios and tap into the rapid growth of startups across various industries.

Rajesh Singla, Founder and CEO of Planify, said, "The launch of Planify VentureX Fund represents a significant milestone in our journey to empower investors and support the growth of visionary entrepreneurs. Today, accredited investors have the financial capacity to invest INR 1 crore over a 2-3 year horizon. Still, they lack exposure in the AIF space and are investing heavily in mutual funds and PMS."

"At Planify, we believe in the power of innovation and disruption to drive meaningful change. SMEs have consistently outperformed Nifty and even Nifty Small Cap for the last 5 years. SMEs gave 79% CAGR compared to 56% in small caps and 20% Nifty50 in FY2024," Singla added.

As per the official release, a notable feature of the VentureX Fund is its focus on listed SMEs, mitigating common liquidity risks associated with venture capital investments.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Don't Follow Your Passion to Build Wealth, Do This Instead, Says Scott Galloway

Galloway says the relationship between mastery and passion matters — and can lead to more money.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Hippo Innovations and Acculi Labs Raise Early-Stage Funding

The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Square Insurance, Boldfit, and Bloq Quantum Raise Early-Stage Funding

The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Leadership

These 4 Daily Choices Helped Me Pave My Own Path to the C-Suite by Age 36

"Just work hard" used to be all it took to get to the top. Today's business landscape often values much more than this. Being innovative, agile and proactive are the skills that win the game today. Here's how you can use them to differentiate yourself.

By Amy M Chambers
Business News

'Revolutionary Tools:' The Dept. of Commerce Just Published a 70-Page Report in Support of Open-Source AI Models — Here's a Breakdown

Mark Zuckerberg also published a letter about the benefits of open-source AI development last week.

By Sherin Shibu