Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated INR 2700 crore International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex along with the redeveloped India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) complex, to host the G20 Leaders' Summit in September at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

"Delhi gets a modern and futuristic International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre, which will boost conference tourism in India, thus bringing people from all over the world. The economic and tourism related benefits of the centre will also be multifold," the Prime Minister tweeted.

The IECC complex has been renamed as Bharat Mandapam. PM Modi unveiled the name of the new complex through a drone in the presence of Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and other ministers.

During the inaugural ceremony, PM said that the "world is accepting that India is the mother of democracy", and the world will witness the rising stature of India when the newly built Bharat Mandapam will host the G20 summit.

Modi also asserted that India will become the third largest economy in the world with a faster growth rate than now. He then slammed people with negative thinking "for trying to stall" development projects in the country.

The redesigned IECC complex has a campus area of around 123 acres and was created as a national project for a cost of INR 2700 crore.

The event witnessed participation from around 3000 people including cabinet ministers, business personalities, celebrities from different fields and so on.

As per the Prime Minister, India was the 10th largest economy when the BJP government took office in 2014. The country is now ranked fifth in the world behind the US, China, Germany and Japan.

"We will make India a developed nation working on the principle of nation first, citizen first," he said

PM Modi said that when his government took office in 2014, the Indian economy was at the tenth position and now it is at the fifth position in the world. He said that India will be one of the top three economies in the world in his third term. The next general elections are due in May 2024.

Earlier in the day, he performed a 'pooja' at the redeveloped complex and interacted with the workers who were involved in its construction and felicitated them.