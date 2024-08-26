Get All Access for $5/mo

Powering Livelihoods Backs Six New DRE Innovators, Aiming to Transform Rural Livelihoods The programme recently onboarded six new DRE innovators—Temperate Technologies, Takachar, Jaljeevika InfoTech, Saptkrishi Scientific, SEMA, and Oscillo Machines.

Powering Livelihoods

The Powering Livelihoods programme has announced a funding commitment of approximately INR 1 crore to boost cleantech innovations in the decentralised renewable energy (DRE) sector. Spearheaded by the Council on Energy, Environment, and Water (CEEW) and Villgro, this initiative is dedicated to transforming rural livelihoods through sustainable energy solutions.

Since its inception in 2020, Powering Livelihoods has supported the adoption of technologies like solar refrigerators, food processing machines, and biomass cold storage, positively impacting nearly 19,700 livelihoods, with 70% of the beneficiaries being women.

The programme recently onboarded six new DRE innovators—Temperate Technologies, Takachar, Jaljeevika InfoTech, Saptkrishi Scientific, SEMA, and Oscillo Machines. These enterprises will utilise the newly created funding pool to scale their innovations, enhancing productivity in sectors such as fisheries, grain processing, and crop residue management.

The initiative also supports 11 other enterprises, including Devidayal Solar and Dharambir Food Processing, with the aim of deploying 20,000 DRE technologies across India by 2026 to create 40,000 livelihoods.

Abhishek Jain, Fellow and Director, Powering Livelihoods, CEEW, said, "India needs to create economic opportunities at a quicker pace, given its growing young population. Urban jobs cannot be the only solution. We need to enhance livelihood opportunities closer to where the bulk production happens and where most people are. But it must be done in a sustainable and climate-resilient way—that's exactly what Powering Livelihoods does. With our experience over the years, we are now doubling down to strive for an even greater impact."
