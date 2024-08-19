Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In today's interconnected world, the worrying reality of cyberattacks affects businesses of all sizes. Cyberattacks are now more sophisticated, targeted, and disruptive, making preparedness an undeniable necessity.

NEW ERA OF CYBERATTACKS?

India's recent attacks, from AIIMS ransomware to breaches in the financial ecosystem, mirror a global trend - sophisticated, multi- pronged attacks. AI-powered attackers are exploiting vulnerabilities with extreme accuracy, bypassing traditional security measures like firewalls. - A weak link can grant attackers access to an entire system bringing down the IT infrastructure. - Beyond data theft, attackers also aim to manipulate information, seed disorder, and cripple operations, causing lasting damage to the business and its reputation. Here are some key practices to consider when building a robust and secure IT ecosystem.

1. CYBERSECURITY RISK ASSESSMENT

Cybersecurity risk assessment (CRA) is a thorough examination of the digital infrastructure, to identify potential vulnerabilities, assess the risks, and prioritize actions to mitigate risks. CRA meticulously maps the IT landscape, indicating weaknesses like outdated software, unsecured access points, or vulnerabilities in third-party integrations.

2. EMBRACE THE ZERO-TRUST MODEL

Traditional network architecture, built on the concept of a perimeter network with implicit trust, is no longer sufficient. A modern Zero Trust Architecture goes beyond just verifying traffic; it also secures access to both private and public applications and protects internal networks and infrastructure. The shift toward cloud hosting, remote work, and other modernization challenges can be dealt with effectively by a Zero Trust Architecture.

3. PATCHING AND UPDATES

Unpatched systems are gaps attackers are waiting to exploit. Developing a robust patching and update process covering all devices, operating systems, and applications across your network is therefore critical. Automate updates whenever possible and prioritize critical security patches.

4. SECURE THE SUPPLY CHAIN

Modern web applications are more reliant than ever on partnerships and third-party integrations — all of which could also be vulnerable. Partnering with vendors who prioritize cybersecurity is critical to secure the business ecosystem. Conducting due diligence to assess their security practices and establish clear security expectations in contracts should be prioritized. Security steps and protocols must be integrated to avoid compromised partners and vendors into the system to safeguard the business processes and the people.

5. CULTIVATE A CULTURE OF CYBERSECURITY

Security is everyone's responsibility. Educate employees about cyber threats and their role in mitigating them. Empower them to be vigilant and report suspicious activity. Appointing a Cybersecurity Officer to manage the resources and campaigns to build a resilient workforce and operations. By continuously adapting your defences, fostering a culture of security, and leveraging the latest tools and technologies, businesses can build resilience against the evolving storm of cyber threats.