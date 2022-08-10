Priyanka and Suresh Raina's Maate Reveals Holistic Re-Branding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Maate, a by-product of Priyanka Raina's unique perspective on parenthood, on Wednesday announced its new visual identity. The company's essence is still embodied in the new brand identity. Through constant research and innovation, Maate continues to bring the potency of herbs in an improved formulation.

Company

"Maate creates an incredibly unique experience for each mother that allows them to choose what's best for their child," said Priyanka Raina, co-founder, Maate.

The founders of the company, Priyanka and Suresh Raina, set out with a simple and clear objective in their mind: to create a premium baby product brand made in India that all mothers could use without raising their eyebrows, free from the worry of dangerous chemicals, and in phase with the rising number of observant and cautious consumers. For Priyanka's firstborn, her search for high-quality, environmentally friendly items made her realise that there are several natural beauty products available for adults, but there are only selective options for kids. She sought advice from specialists, researched production, and was involved closely in the process to create items without the use of chemicals to create something which is natural, vegan, and sustainable at the same time. The project started late in 2016 and thus the birth of Maate, a purely homegrown brand, right from product to packaging.

The new brand identity comes at a pivotal moment in Maate's re-evaluation of itself and its future. Maate's ethics and ideologies are matched with the new identity as it continues to look ahead, creating a distinct aura around itself.