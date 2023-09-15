Prolifics Acquires Enable Consulting To Strengthen Salesforce Capabilities According to an official statement, this acquisition aligns with Prolifics' commitment to partnering with their clients and innovating customer-centric solutions

By Teena Jose

Prolifics has announced its acquisition of Enable Consulting, an IT consulting and digital transformation partner specializing in optimizing the Salesforce platform for its clients. According to an official statement, this acquisition aligns with Prolific's commitment to partnering with their clients and innovating customer-centric solutions.

"This strategic move underscores our dedication to advancing customer-oriented growth. By uniting the strengths of Prolifics and Enable Consulting, we are poised to serve our Salesforce clients more effectively than ever before. With Salesforce's continuous evolution, our clients seek innovative ways to leverage its capabilities, and this acquisition bolsters our ability to assist them every step of the way," said Satya Bolli, CEO, Prolifics

Enable Consulting offers end-to-end Salesforce expertise for an optimized customer journey. As per the company, the services are designed to unlock the full potential of Salesforce, resulting in streamlined, robust, and fully integrated solutions.

"Enable's mission was to find a strategic partner to match in growth, capability and – most importantly – cultural alignment. And that's what we found with Prolifics. We're not just another Salesforce implementation partner. We engineer transformative solutions where Salesforce is the cornerstone of those 360-degree platforms that most organizations aspire to create. We focus on optimizing Salesforce for enterprise-level impact," said Joe Cellucci, CEO and managing partner, Enable Consulting.
